Incumbent Sand Springs school board President Mike Mullins reelected 780-309

Incumbent Sand Springs Board of Education President Mike Mullins emerged victorious in Tuesday’s election, garnering 780 votes to challenger MaRanda Trimble-Kerley’s 309 votes for the board’s Office No. 2 seat.

Mullins’ margin of victory was 71.63% to 28.37% in complete but unofficial results.

With all 17 precincts reporting, plus 64 ballots cast by mail and 12 ballots cast in early in-person voting, a total of 1,089 ballots were cast in the race.

The campaign got a bit testy at times over issues such as library books and so-called school vouchers, but in the end, voters overwhelmingly cast their lot with Mullins, who has served on the school board since 1997.

Mullins, 65, said late Tuesday that the lopsided victory is affirming.

Asked if it sends a message, he replied: “I hope so. I think we sent the message out there that what we’re doing is supported by the community and they want to see it continue.”

Referring to his opponent’s support from area political organizations, Mullins said: “We did this with all Sandite people. We got nothing from the outside. We solicited nothing from the outside.

“That just shows me that the community of Sand Springs is pretty tight, and if outside influences want to come in here, they’re going to have a challenge,” he said.

Trimble-Kerley did not respond Tuesday evening to a voicemail message or a text message from the Leader.

Mullins, a mechanical engineer who serves as the director of engineering for Saint Francis Health System, also is a member of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, serving on the OSSBA's Board of Directors since 2003 and as its president in 2015-16.

He and his wife, Vicki Mullins, have been married for 43 years and have lived in Sand Springs for 42 of them.

Their two adult daughters, Julie Bull of Edmond and Cari Tuttle of Sand Springs, graduated from Charles Page High School in 1999 and 2002, respectively.

The Mullinses have four grandchildren, including a grandson who is in the second grade at Angus Valley Elementary School and a granddaughter who attends prekindergarten at the Early Childhood Education Center.

“People ask me how many kids I’ve got in the schools, and I say I’ve got 5,000,” Mullins said Tuesday evening. “They’re all mine. We’ll take care of every one of them if we can.”

Mullins said previously that he was seeking reelection “to continue to be an integral and active participant in the governance of the district. My value to the district is to provide leadership and stability.”

“Experience counts in many circumstances.”

Mullins said Sand Springs Public Schools “has accomplished many things in my tenure” but that “the greatest accomplishment is making the district very attractive for both students and teachers.”

“Maintaining the attractiveness of the district in keeping highly qualified teachers in the classrooms is a high priority,” he said. “This requires providing competitive wages and benefits for the employees along with providing support and encouragement for their effort.

“The students have always been and continue to be the priority in all board decisions,” he said. “Giving our students the resources and opportunities to allow them to reach their goals and become productive citizens is our primary goal.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.