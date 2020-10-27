Inaugural Prescription Drug Take Back Day garners large response from community

Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter deemed the inaugural Prescription Drug Take Back Day a success.

The Sand Springs Police Department served as a drop-off location for unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs on Saturday. Carter reported the drive-thru event collected 59,732.10 grams, or 131 pounds, of drugs from around the area.

“I think the event was a wonderful thing,” Carter said. “It keeps them out of the water supply. More importantly, it keeps the drugs out of the hands of the people who might use them improperly. I think it’s a good thing all the way around for our community.”

Staff wore masks and practiced social distancing due to COVID-19.

The event is intended to help locals to properly dispose of unused prescription or over-the-counter drugs. According to the Oklahoma Adult Prescription Drug Survey, more than one in six students who used prescription drugs to get high said they got the drugs from their family medicine cabinet while only 32% of Tulsa County adults keep their prescription drugs locked in a secure cabinet (2020). The same survey noted more than three of every four Tulsa County adults did not properly dispose of prescription drugs.