Inaugural 2nd Saturday Market is today in downtown Sand Springs

Organizers of Saturday’s inaugural 2nd Saturday Market in downtown Sand Springs say they are hoping to create a space for local artists and creatives to share their talents and inspire others.

“I’ve been setting up at festivals for about five years now, and typically they’re not in Sand Springs. I’m hoping to change that,” said Kayla Ausmus, who is partnering with Kim Zieg, who owns OkieSpice and Trade Co. and Hippy Cowgirls Bou-dega, to put on the event.

The 2nd Saturday Market, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on Main Street between First and Second streets, also will be held in October, November and December, Ausmus said.

Saturday’s event will have just a handful of vendors, but more participants are being rounded up for future gatherings.