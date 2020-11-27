In record year for absentee voting, Election Board staffer thankful for hardworking team in Tulsa County

Freeman was happy to highlight Reynolds’ work but was equally generous with her praise for all of the Election Board’s 20 full-time employees, dozens of volunteers and 1,100-plus precinct workers.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” she said. “Every night that my head hits the pillow tired, I thank God in heaven for the people I work with every day.”

The accolades seem to be supported by the numbers.

Of the 74,458 absentee ballots sent out for the November election, 61,722, or 83%, were returned to the Election Board in a timely fashion. And of those returned, only 806 — or slightly more than 1% — were rejected. The percentage drops to about 1% when the 185 ballots that arrived after Election Day are excluded.

Reynolds, who joined the Election Board full-time in 2015, had other stressful events to deal with this year outside of counting votes in a chaotic time. He and his wife, Brittany, are in the process of adopting two young girls. Reynolds said they have been supportive and understanding, despite the long days.

That’s a good thing, because he’s planning to stick around.