In Ironman, keeping your head above water is a bad thing

When Ironman Tulsa 2022 gets underway on May 22, the least familiar discipline for most of the athletes, not to mention the spectators, will be the first one — the 2.4-mile swim.

Few people who enjoy going for a refreshing swim in the backyard pool or even at the local fitness club are fully aware of the challenges involved with open-water swimming.

Everything from murky water and the potential for debris, the water temperature and waves, and even the visibility of landmarks on shore make open-water competitive swimming an entirely different sport.

In Oklahoma, even with a wetsuit, few athletes brave the worst of the winter temperatures for open-water swimming, instead spending the coldest months in indoor pools focusing on form and mechanics.

But with the event only 18 days away, it’s definitely time for Ironman competitors to go jump in the lake.

“I’ve been working all winter on my pacing and breathing, as well as form,” said Jeff Edwards, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department director, who, by race day, will have swum more than 170 miles since last June.

Back in the lake this week, “I’ll focus on sighting and straight-line swimming,” he said. “I was sighting well last fall, so I will attempt to hone it in again going into race week.”

“Sighting” seems like a no-brainer — take a look around and see where you are. But too much of that is a sure-fire way to add unwanted seconds to the clock, Edwards said.

“Best way to describe it — think alligator eyes,” he said. “You need to be able to pick a spot well beyond a few hundred yards so you’re not constantly fighting and looking for a different object mid-swim.

“The goal is to only lift your head enough to sight but not raise your head completely out of water — hence the phrase ‘alligator eyes.’

“Everyone is different, but I sight about every 15-20 strokes as I swim relatively straight,” he said. “The less you have to sight, the more streamlined and ‘aero’ you can be in the water.

“Lifting your head typically causes your legs to drop a little, which creates drag. The object is to swim comfortably, as straight as possible, and as streamlined as you can be,” he said.

“You definitely don’t want to sight every stroke or every other stroke. That would certainly slow your speed down.”

Edwards said time spent training in open water will be critical for a good mindset going into race day.

“I’ll primarily concentrate on my pace and breathing for the beginning, as well as sighting timing versus strokes,” he said. “I feel good about my long-distance base. I just need to get comfortable again in murky open water.”

That doesn’t mean he’ll be living in the lake between now and race day, however.

“At this point you’ve either got it nailed or there’s not much more to improve on,” he said.

Still, “a few wetsuit fittings and exposure to cooler water should be beneficial even if the swim sessions are shorter in length. I can always make up my distance in the pool, but I need to get my muscles prepared for sighting again.”

Edwards said he and his race companions — friends and co-workers Joe Medlin, the city’s parks operations manager, and Public Works Director Derek Campbell — will have something of an advantage in the familiar waters of Keystone Lake come race day.

“It almost feels like stepping out to your backyard,” Edwards said. “I swam in that exact cove last summer and fall several times. I grew up on Lake Keystone, as well, so it really feels like my backyard.”

