Improvements for Oklahoma 51, 265th West Avenue intersection planned

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide information and seek feedback on proposed improvements to the intersection of Oklahoma 51 and 265th West Avenue.

The intersection is in Tulsa County just east of the Creek County line east of Mannford.

The intersection has a steep approach on Oklahoma 51 with limited sight distance, along with a median separating eastbound and westbound lanes, ODOT said in a news release. Vehicles trying to enter the highway often have long waits for a sufficient gap in traffic to proceed safely.

A proposed modification to the intersection would close the current median opening and install nearby “median U-turn” locations to provide safer ways for traffic to turn or cross the highway.

The public can view the proposal and other materials about the project and also provide comments through March 17 at www.odot.org/SH51TulsaCo.

Construction is tentatively anticipated to begin in summer of 2022.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, no in-person meetings about the project are scheduled.

People without internet access to the web-based public viewing format can call 405-325-3269 or contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 405-521-3050 or 200 NE 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.