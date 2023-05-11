Jennifer Marriott came to the United States from Canada 30 years ago for love. But she became an American citizen on Wednesday because she wants to vote.

“I do all the things that citizens do — except vote. I pay taxes; I participate in my community — all the things,” she said. “But what I haven’t been able to do is vote.”

“I want to fully take part.”

. “The history of the country is that it was a grand experiment created by men with big ideas. ... I believe in the experiment. I want to take fully part in the experiment.” — Jennifer Marriott, American

Marriott, an IT consultant by day and lead singer of the Jennifer Marriott Band, was one of 36 people representing 16 nations who came together Wednesday morning at the Page Belcher Federal Building in downtown Tulsa to declare their allegiance and fidelity to the country that they have called home for years or even decades in some cases.

Northern District of Oklahoma Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Terrence Michael oversaw the ceremony, telling the new citizens to “take this opportunity and seize it.”

“There is so much that you can do by bringing your strengths, your diversity, your culture to us,” he said. “It makes this country stronger. Everything you bring to us makes us better.”

What Marriott could do for the United States was far from her thoughts on Sept. 4, 1992. Living in London, Ontario, she had a semi-regular gig at a local club opening for touring bands that were running late because of delays at the U.S. border crossing.

On that particular evening, the band — Sandra Wright and Soul Kitchen (later the Sandra Wright Band) — was on time, but Marriott went to the club anyway to enjoy some music.

She was captivated by the “screaming-blues guitar” player in the pink ball cap who at first blew her off when she went to offer a compliment but ended up asking her out for lunch the next day.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The guitarist, Sand Springs native Pete Marriott, proposed three months later when his future wife visited him in Vermont, where the band was based at the time. Six months after that, they were married.

But that’s where the journey — the Marriotts’ immigration journey — began.

Coming to America

“It’s quite a process,” said Jennifer Marriott, who moved with her husband to Sand Springs 18 years ago. “And it’s not an easy process.”

It’s not cheap, either, she added. Each step of the process requires numerous forms. Each form has a fee attached to it. If errors are made, forms must be resubmitted, along with additional fees.

Two months after her wedding, Marriott had her first immigration interview. She was granted temporary worker status and given a Social Security number so she could work. At her next interview six months later, she was granted two years of temporary permanent residency.

Because immigration by marriage is the easiest way to achieve citizenship, Marriott said, such applicants are watched closely for signs of fraud. During the two-year temporary permanent residency period, immigrants are expected to accumulate proof to show that the marriage is not fraudulent.

At the next interview, the immigration official was a “grumpy” fellow who said he thought more evidence would be needed.

Marriott said she pulled out a manila folder and began showing him photos of the couple performing together, letters of support from friends and all manner of documents before the official relented and said, “OK, I think we have enough now.”

That encounter resulted in Marriott’s being granted permanent residency status, which is actually a temporary status that must be renewed every 10 years. Her last renewal took place about six years ago.

“People don’t realize how much time it takes or how expensive it is,” Marriott said.

“And the other thing is they don’t know that you have to go through a bunch of medical exams, and you have to pay for all of those exams. And it’s not your doctor you go to; it’s a doctor they choose that’s close to the immigration office,” which is not always close to home.

“And it was pretty awful — and demeaning,” she said. “I think about my experience, and I’m an English-speaking, relatively well-educated person. I can’t imagine what’s it’s like for a female who’s escaping violence who doesn’t speak English and doesn’t understand why all these things are happening.”

That being said, Marriott believes that “there needs to be a process. I don’t hate the process. I think it can be a little intimidating, and it is expensive, but it’s necessary.”

‘Oklahoma is my home’

After all of that, it seems like the path of least resistance might have been to just keep having the documents renewed perpetually every decade.

So why citizenship, and why now?

“My parents have passed away, and so there really isn’t anything in Canada for me” anymore, Marriott said. “Oklahoma is my home. Canada was my home, and it’s my home country. But it won’t ever be my home again.”

Still, Marriott isn’t angry with Canada or anything like that. Reaching the decision to seek American citizenship wasn’t easy or careless.

“I’m taking an oath, and I have to mean it,” she said, “but in talking to immigration attorneys, they say you don’t have to give up your Canadian citizenship. You can have dual citizenship.”

In fact, according to the website AllLaw.com, citizens of either the U.S. or Canada who become citizens of the other but take no active steps to renounce the original citizenship are considered dual citizens.

Marriott’s concerns are with how the United States views her, however. She knows that laws can be changed fairly easily and that citizenship is the best way to ensure that she is protected from the whims of political agendas regarding immigrants.

“Also, as much as I really enjoy discussing politics and policy and all of that, it’s one thing to discuss it, and it’s another thing to put your mouth where your mind is,” she said. “I want to vote.

“Thoughts without deeds are useless.”

‘A grand experiment’

The studying required to pass the U.S. citizenship exam means that Marriott probably knows more about American history and civics than most natural-born Americans.

The test is composed of 100 questions on such topics as geography, civics and history, but citizenship applicants aren’t required to answer them all.

Marriott explains that an applicant is asked a set of six to 10 random questions. If all are answered correctly, the applicant is considered to have passed. If any question is missed, a new set of six to 10 questions are presented.

But Marriott said the test’s greatest value is in its ability to inspire applicants to do further research on the questions.

“It asks you who wrote the Federalist Papers,” she said, adding that when she didn’t know that answer, she thought perhaps there was even more she should know about that collection of 85 articles and essays written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay under the collective pseudonym “Publius” to promote the ratification of the Constitution.

“I firmly believe that anybody who runs for office should have to get 75% of the naturalization civics test questions correct before they can run for office,” she said. “And 75% is being nice.”

There might not be a more fervent American than a new American.

“If you really understand history, the history of the country is that it was a grand experiment created by men with big ideas,” Marriott said.

“And they didn’t know if it would work. But they instilled in people the heart to continue to try to make it work.

“I believe in the experiment. I want to take fully part in the experiment.

“I just wish people understood that people coming here just want a better life,” she said. “They want to contribute and have a better life for themselves and their children, and they want to work hard just like everybody else.

“Immigrants are no different than anybody else.”

