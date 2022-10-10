House fire near Keystone Dam was an inferno that could have gotten out of hand

Charla Strawn awoke from her dreams two Sunday mornings ago to a real-life nightmare.

With her husband and three older children gone, she was home alone with her 12-year-old son. They had stayed up late watching “Hocus Pocus 2” and had been in bed only a few hours when Strawn was awakened by the dog’s barking.

As she rolled over to go back to sleep, she heard a really loud noise.

“It didn’t initially register as an explosion,” Strawn said.

Was it thunder? An earthquake?

Her mind briefly drifted to the Keystone Dam about a quarter of a mile behind her house in the Diamond Head addition west of Sand Springs, and she wondered if something had blown up there. That thought got her up and over to the window, but, seeing nothing, she was turning around to return to bed.

That’s when she noticed a man — barefoot and wearing only boxer shorts — “running full force up the street,” then across her driveway and up her front steps, where he began pounding on her door.

In all the confusion — hearing explosions, not being able to tell what the man was yelling — Strawn wasn’t about to open the door.

It was only when the man ran away from her house that she saw why he was there in the first place: Her neighbor’s house was on fire.

Strawn and her son ran outside. The house next door was a raging inferno, and the closest parts of it were only about 15 feet from her family’s shop building on the northern edge of their property.

On the phone with her husband by that point, what she saw next was even more frightening: The neighbors, Rance Petty, and his adult son, Nathan Bradley, were standing on their balcony, holding one of their dogs, surrounded by flames.

Strawn remembered that a 10-foot step ladder was still in her living room where they had been replacing a ceiling fan, but about that time, Petty’s house made an eerie sound and all of the windows blew out.

“It was like a movie,” she said. “It was insane.”

Fearing for his mother’s safety, Strawn’s son begged her to forget about the ladder, but she knew she had to do something to help. She rushed inside to get the ladder and half-carried, half-dragged it up a slight incline to an area right under the balcony of the burning home.

Someone else came up and helped her open the ladder, and they were trying to get the dog down when it “mostly fell, but it was OK,” Strawn said. The dog ran off into the nearby woods but later returned safely. Another dog ultimately died in the fire.

In the meantime, the blaze was literally licking at the heels of the two men on the balcony.

“The heat from the fire was so hot on my face that I had to back away,” Strawn said.

First Petty and then Bradley climbed down the ladder to safety.

Within just a minute or two, Sand Springs fire trucks arrived from nine miles away, no more than 15 minutes after the first 911 call was placed, Strawn said.

A burning house is obviously a big concern to firefighters, but even Strawn could see that “the house was a lost cause. It was totally engulfed.”

And meanwhile, the wind created by the whipping blaze was carrying red-hot embers to other houses and trees nearby.

So the firefighters began using their hoses to wet down the trees and nearby properties, actions that Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said very possibly prevented other structure fires and even a wildfire or grassfire.

“That was a big concern for us with that one — what we consider exposures,” Nobles said last week.

Firefighters are accustomed to working to prevent other structures in an area, such as nearby homes, from catching fire, but with northeastern Oklahoma being as dry as it is right now, grass and woodland fires are equally of concern.

As of Oct. 2, the date of the fire, the Tulsa area had gone 30 days without measurable rainfall, and according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, this September was the driest since 1956, with roughly 99% of the state in some sort of drought conditions.

More than 40 counties — mostly across eastern and central Oklahoma — are under a burn ban, but fires don’t often pay attention to government restrictions.

“Our guys did a very, very good job of containing that fire,” Nobles said. “That was what the initial efforts focused on — keeping it to the structure of origin.

“The fire progressed pretty rapidly,” he said. “It was so far advanced by the time our guys got there that the structure was fully involved.”

Firefighters also got an assist from Strawn and her ladder.

“It’s always a relief to hear that the occupants were already out and we don’t have to focus on a rescue,” Nobles said.

Strawn said she wasn’t really thinking about what needed to be done.

“At the end of the day, you don’t know what to do, but you just know you have to do something, so you do,” she said.

Petty and Bradley could not be reached for comment, but Strawn said they suffered only some minor scrapes and bruises.

Nobles said the cause of the fire remains undetermined for now, and it’s possible that investigators might never know the exact cause.

“Based on the level of damage, it’s been a little difficult to pin that one down,” he said.