Hornsby to tour city Friday to promote Sand Springs Night with Tulsa Drillers on May 7

It’s not often that Sand Springs hosts a celebrity for a day, but Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby will be rounding the bases across the city this Friday.

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is bringing the baseball fan favorite to town as part of an effort to promote Sand Springs Night at the Drillers game May 7.

Hornsby will start the day Friday at TTCU, 202 S. Main St., from 9 to 10 a.m. He will visit various downtown businesses for the next hour and end up at Charles Page Triangle Park at the corner of Broadway and Main streets from 11 a.m. until noon.

In the afternoon, Hornsby will visit the Keystone Ancient Forest west of Sand Springs from 1 to 2 p.m., the baseball fields at Case Community Park from 2 to 3 p.m., and the Sand Springs Home, 700 E. Fourth St., from 3 to 4 p.m.

Kids of all ages are invited to say hello and have their picture taken with Hornsby.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce will be selling discounted tickets for the May 7 Sand Springs Night game at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa.

Mayor Jim Spoon will throw out the first pitch for the 7:05 p.m. game, in which the Tulsa Drillers will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the fourth night of a six-game home stand.