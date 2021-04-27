Hornsby to tour city Friday to promote Sand Springs Night with Tulsa Drillers on May 7

It’s not often that Sand Springs hosts a celebrity for a day, but Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby will be rounding the bases across the city this Friday.
The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is bringing the baseball fan favorite to town as part of an effort to promote Sand Springs Night at the Drillers game May 7.
Hornsby will start the day Friday at TTCU, 202 S. Main St., from 9 to 10 a.m. He will visit various downtown businesses for the next hour and end up at Charles Page Triangle Park at the corner of Broadway and Main streets from 11 a.m. until noon.
In the afternoon, Hornsby will visit the Keystone Ancient Forest west of Sand Springs from 1 to 2 p.m., the baseball fields at Case Community Park from 2 to 3 p.m., and the Sand Springs Home, 700 E. Fourth St., from 3 to 4 p.m.
Kids of all ages are invited to say hello and have their picture taken with Hornsby.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce will be selling discounted tickets for the May 7 Sand Springs Night game at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa.
Mayor Jim Spoon will throw out the first pitch for the 7:05 p.m. game, in which the Tulsa Drillers will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the fourth night of a six-game home stand.
A fireworks show will follow the game, which also will be televised on RSU-TV public television.
For more information about tickets to the game, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 918-245-3221 or via email at info@sandspringschamber.org.
According to the Tulsa Drillers website, Hornsby migrated from the plains of western Oklahoma to the former Drillers Stadium at 15th Street and Yale Avenue in 1996. After 14 seasons there, he now calls downtown home at ONEOK Field.
Fans look forward to Hornsby’s bringing down the house every game. Whether it’s one of his dozens of dance routines or the kids’ favorite — “Running with the Bull” — Hornsby never disappoints.