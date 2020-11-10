Honoring the flag: Post 17 members use program to honor military service

Commander Rick George and other members of American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17 roamed the streets of Sand Springs to hoist up about two dozen American flags Monday morning.

They did so to honor those who they fought alongside with and help others in the community to not forget the sacrifices that were made.

“Whatever we can do to fly the flag,” George said. “It’s to honor the country.”

George, Ronald and Debra Bunch and their grandson, Jonathan Coble, all went around town planting flags in front of businesses and residents alike to commemorate Veteran’s Day. George served in the Army from 1968-70 while stationed in Germany. Ronald Bunch served as both a crew chief and door gunner during the Vietnam War.

Sand Springs Post 17 began its flag program two years ago at the suggestion of current Post adjutant Karen Cruice and Kim McInnis, who were part of a similar project at the VFW in McAlester before moving to Sand Springs.

Members of the Post set up the flag at both residential and commercial properties throughout Sand Springs two prior and take them down two days after five holidays throughout the year. Those holidays are Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, 9/11 and Veteran’s Day.