Honoring, teaching: Wreath-laying focuses on past, future

A bright, shining sun Saturday morning couldn’t block out the biting cold or the gusty winds, but the unfriendly conditions didn’t stop members of Sand Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17, along with a small but stalwart band of volunteers, from carrying out a special mission at Woodland Memorial Park — to place wreaths on the graves of nearly 300 of the more than 1,500 veterans buried there.

The project, in its second year in Sand Springs, is part of an initiative with the national group Wreaths Across America, in which more than 3,000 communities across the United States conduct the same memorial event and wreath-laying on the same day every year.

According to Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, placing the wreaths and saying the veterans’ names “creates a teaching opportunity.”

“We believe that the best hope for the future of this freedom that we have been entrusted with is to teach kids the courage and character of those we honor,” she told the Sand Springs Leader last year.

Mike Bridgforth, the sergeant at arms for the local American Legion Post 17, was placing wreaths Saturday along with his grandson Hunter McIntosh, a ninth-grader at the Charles Page Freshman Academy.

But while he was helping to impart lessons for a future generation, he was also remembering generations past.

Bridgforth’s father was a World War II veteran. He was serving in the Army Reserves when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

Bridgforth has a copy of the Army orders promoting his father to first lieutenant and ordering him to active duty in April 1942 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. From there he shipped out to North Africa, Sicily and Italy.

“He was in the Army for 17 years and would have made it to 20, but then Korea broke out, and he said he’d had enough,” Bridgforth said, recalling that his father, who died in 1979, had endured being separated from his wife for nearly three years during the war.

He said his father, like many service members from that generation, was largely quiet about his military service.

“When I joined the Marines, he swapped a few stories,” but “he never would talk a lot about it,” he said.

Bridgforth served from 1973 until 1979, all of it stateside.

“I tell everybody I fought the communists on the West Coast,” he quipped.

Don Pitts, who is the president and CEO of the Witkop Foundation, as well as the CEO of the new Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs, said he was placing wreaths Saturday because of his “deeply driven patriotic need to give back.”

The wreath-laying “is a very important thing, I believe, because our country has some challenges in front of it,” he said, “and having a deep understanding of what sacrifices were made for the freedoms we enjoy is part of being an American.”

American Legion Post 17 nearly tripled the number of wreaths placed locally this year over last year, but Kim McInnis, the secretary of the post’s Auxiliary Unit 17 and of the Veterans Alliance Corps, said planners hope the effort will continue to grow just as significantly every year going forward.

In the past year, Post 17 and its auxiliary unit have invested donated funds into the wreath project to augment the number of wreaths purchased by community members, but organizers are hoping the project will catch on with the community at large.

She noted that Wreaths Across America will have a campaign in January in which one wreath will be donated for every wreath purchased.