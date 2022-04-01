Honorary Kim Tilley Drive sign unveiled in Sand Springs

A celebratory crowd gathered last Friday to unveil a new street sign honoring the late Kim Tilley, who served on the Sand Springs City Council for 32 years.

Tilley owned and operated Tilley’s Grocery at 400 N. Cleveland Ave. for 21 years before he retired and sold the building in 2002, his daughter, Vicki Tilley Bare, said previously.

The City Council approved a proposal in December to pay tribute to Tilley with an honorary street sign alongside the former grocery store.

Tilley, who died Jan. 13, 2021, at age 81 from COVID-19, was the inaugural recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship, which was presented to him in 2017.

The historic two-story stone building that housed Tilley’s Grocery was built around 1930. The roughly 5,000-square-foot structure was heavily damaged by fire in September 2016.

The City Council in July 2018 approved an abatement order for the structure, which was later rebuilt.

