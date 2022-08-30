Homelessness in Sand Springs: ‘We have a community problem’

For a suburb of 20,000 people just minutes away from downtown skyscrapers, some people might think Sand Springs escapes a lot of the societal ills, such as homelessness, that plague that bigger city to the east.

“I would dispute that,” said Nathan Woodmansee, executive director of Sand Springs Community Services. “Not all of the people we see walking on the sidewalks, particularly on the north side of town, have housing.

“Because we see walkers that generally appear to have places to go, we tend to equate that with stability,” he said. Many of those people “might at first glance appear to be going places. And a lot of them aren’t.”“I would say Sand Springs does have a homeless problem, but it’s a different kind of homeless problem than what we would be seeing in downtown Tulsa.”

Woodmansee, whose agency provides assistance to many of the city’s poorest residents, including many who don’t have actual residences, said the homeless person in downtown Tulsa tends to be more of a transient-type person, whereas in Sand Springs, “some of them that live here have always lived here in the Sand Springs area, and they have found themselves in a homeless circumstance.”

“Because of them being familiar with Sand Springs and the pace of life in Sand Springs, many of the homeless here don’t want to go to Tulsa,” he said. “They would rather try to rough it along the river, camp or couch surf than to try to seek out the shelter life.”

Instead of making Woodmansee want to throw in the towel, that stubbornness motivates him to try harder.

“I think because of the fact that a lot of our homeless that we deal with here at Community Services are Sand Springs actual residents, I think that in and of itself makes that a community issue,” he said. “These are Sandites. These are homeless Sandites.”

Woodmansee noted that many people don’t become homeless simply because of one lost job or one physical ailment. Often they’re fighting mental illness or addiction or both, as well.

Dewayne Miller was fairly well-known in his hometown of Sand Springs if online comments posted in the days after the 27-year-old was found dead on a sofa next to trash dumpsters in a downtown parking lot last month are any indication.

Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said Miller was well-known to police, with several mental health-related contacts and a number of arrests and citations dating to 2019 for such things as petty larceny and trespassing.

Miller’s sister, Ashley Stenberg, said her brother had schizophrenia. She said he “did everything he could to be a great person” until a few years ago when “his schizophrenia unfortunately took a turn for the worse and he started going downhill fast.”

Woodmansee said he doesn’t know what happened to Miller, but “word on the street is that he might have been exposed to fentanyl. I don’t know if that’s true. But our follow-up question among the other homeless that had shared that is, ‘Is fentanyl on the streets in Sand Springs?’ and they said emphatically, ‘Yes.’”

Woodmansee is alarmed about other news he’s been hearing, too, specifically about a disabled man who “is being abused by youths in the community.”

“He’s on his 10th wheelchair because people will go so far as to just throw him out of his chair and take his chair,” he said. “He’s got scars from having been messed with by youth with lighters, duct tape and other kinds of just randomness.

“He’s experiencing essentially being treated terribly inhumanely, and then he tells it like he thinks the youth think that they’re just being funny. And maybe the youth think they are, but it’s a terrible experience for this man,” he said.

Not all of the dangers faced by homeless people in the community come from the drug trade or unsupervised malcontents, though, he said.

“I really believe the crisis … is more related to unscrupulous rental practices by some of our landlords,” he said. “We have a great need for lower-income housing. We don’t have that in our community. And corporate and out-of-state landowners don’t have a stake in the community.”

Woodmansee said he sees a need for greater code enforcement and more police on the streets. When you don’t have that, “nefarious types move in. And then the first people they’re going to prey on, honestly, are the mentally ill, the addicted, the disabled,” he said.

But it’s a problem he’s willing to try to combat.

“Our approach is to provide the assistance that we can provide,” he said. “We remind them that their choice to try to rough it in these extreme conditions, whether it be in 108-degree temps or 20-degree temps in the winter, … could really be harmful for them.

“We try our best to resource them in ways that at least equip them with the appropriate information and meet the need in the moment,” he said. “But that’s all that we’re equipped to do.”

What Woodmansee is asking for is some help.

“Working with the homeless can be rewarding, but it’s also very thankless because the need is greater than our capacity to address it,” he said. “But if we recognize this as a community problem, then there might be opportunity for some collaborative approach.”

Numbers-wise, he knows that homelessness in a small suburb is not an attention-grabbing headline. He estimates Sand Springs’ homeless population at less than 1% of the city’s population and perhaps significantly less.

“But I think that what endears us to wanting to help them is that these are not people passing through,” he said. “These are folks that were educated here in our schools, that grew up here, that may have multiple generational ties to our community, that are trying to stay.

“And they just also happen to be homeless.

“Sand Springs has addiction, mental illness, disabled vulnerable seniors. We have a lot of different categories of vulnerable people in the community — poverty on a level of Appalachia in some of these places,” he said. “All of that combined makes for a pretty unique community we have here. I really think it bears witness to the fact that we do have a community problem.

“It’s not communitywide,” he emphasized. “We’re not an entire community of poverty. We’re not an entire community of mental illness and drug addiction. But I think that when we consider the spirit of the community itself, everyone would agree that we need to address those things.

“All is not lost. We can make this right.”