Homelessness in Sand Springs: Schools work to level field for homeless students

“When I tell people what I do, they say to me, ‘Well, you must not be very busy,’” said Susan Cox, the homeless liaison and coordinator for Sand Springs Public Schools.

But after Cox joined the school district in January, she identified 43 students who were homeless in her first six months on the job.

“And that’s the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

Many people simply can’t comprehend homeless students, but the problem is real enough that the federal government mandates assistance for them.

The McKinney-Vento Act, an oft-amended law originally passed in 1987, provides rights and guarantees of educational services for homeless children.

“We want to make sure that those children have the same exact opportunities that the children who are not homeless have,” Cox said.

Early on, that means that “we enroll them immediately and worry about records on the back end,” she said.

But the act also makes provisions for transportation so that wherever a child might be living — a motel, a shelter, a car or couch-surfing at the home of friends or relatives — that child will have transportation to school without having to transfer from one district to another.

“The goal is to keep that child stable,” Cox said. “We pick up kids in Sapulpa, Tulsa, wherever.”

The McKinney-Vento Act also makes it possible for the school district to assist homeless families who have children who are 4 or younger who are not yet in school.

Schools can also help unaccompanied homeless students who might be couch-surfing because of violence in their homes or who might have been kicked out because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, for example.

“Even if they choose to leave, they are still homeless,” Cox said.

The act allows a school district to provide school supplies, backbacks and clothing for homeless students, as well as such amenities as fees for fifth-grade camp and caps and gowns.

“We take them shopping if they want to get some new things,” Cox said. “They don’t get to make a lot of decisions in their lives, but if they want to go to a store and pick out some clothes and shoes, then, by golly, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Cox relies heavily on donations from the community where possible to meet needs such as toiletries and school supplies.

“We definitely need things to be donated,” she said, adding that while federal funds must be spent entirely on homeless children, “we serve all kids. Just because some child isn’t homeless doesn’t mean they can afford these things.”

“I haven’t been homeless, but I can think all day long about what it means to be homeless,” she said. “I want people to understand that in my conversations with homeless students, they want to be seen. They don’t want to be something you ignore.

"They know they've lived a hard life, (but) they do not want to be looked at with pity," she said. "It's hard to do because the natural inclination is to have pity. But we just have to approach them with joy."