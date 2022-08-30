Homelessness in Sand Springs: He could go anywhere, but he has nowhere ‘to be’

Ricky Hines never intended to be homeless.

He wasn’t wealthy, but he was getting by, mowing yards for people and “scrapping” — hauling off items for people who wanted them gone and then selling them for scrap.

But then one summer day in 2015, he was riding a lawn mower in the tall grass when he saw a hawk swoop down ahead of him. He didn’t think much about it, but then just a few passes later, he ran over the rabbit that the hawk had been feasting on.

That grisly encounter ultimately left Hines battling tularemia, also called “rabbit fever,” a highly infectious disease that kills 30% to 60% of infected people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection. The bacteria infected the lining of his heart, leaving him fighting chronic fatigue and a host of other symptoms and unable to work.

Hines, whose family moved to Oklahoma when he was 7, grew up along the “Sand Springs Line,” the area of Tulsa west of downtown, east of Sand Springs and north of the Arkansas River, colloquially named for the streetcar line that used to run between the two towns.

He attended Mark Twain Elementary School and Madison Junior High School before graduating from Central High School with the Class of 1984.

Like most people who live in the area, he didn’t see Sand Springs as some other far-off town; it was where people shopped. It had a skating rink and a movie theater, and they were both closer than their counterparts in Tulsa.

That’s where Hines was living when rabbit fever sidelined him.

So he got connected with Volunteers of America and found his way into some low-income housing near 71st Street and Lewis Avenue. After several years, VOA relocated him to a different apartment complex near 58th Street and Peoria Avenue. But there was a problem.

For reasons that Hines doesn’t understand, his companion at the time had been banned from that property, so the property managers told him that if he wanted to continue being with her, he had to leave.

“And that’s how I became homeless,” he said. “When it came down to it, it was the apartment or her, and I thought, ‘I can find another apartment.’

“But that hasn’t happened yet.”

‘I like it out here’

Hines has been living in his van for about three years, he said. As for his companion, the relationship didn’t last.

Although his wheels could take him anywhere, with the price of gas being what it is, Hines stays pretty close to Sand Springs.

“I like it out here,” he said, adding that it’s so much more relaxed than where his last apartment was near 58th and Peoria in Tulsa. “It’s a whole different world over there. This is kind of like coming home.”

One of the biggest problems about being homeless, he said, “is where to be.”

Does he get run off a lot?

“Yeah,” he said. “Anywhere and everywhere.”

And being homeless is never really something you get used to, he added.

“It gets cold out here,” he said. “And it gets really hot, too.”

Hines also gets hungry. He didn’t want to be specific about where his food comes from entirely, because he didn’t want to risk those sources drying up.

“But you would be utterly amazed at what people throw out — not houses, but like restaurants and grocery stores,” he said.

And although Hines doesn’t ask for money, strangers can be kind sometimes. Earlier that very morning, a man gave him $40 — the most anyone has ever given him, he said.

‘I just called him Friend’

Hines is not friendless, though. He’s had a constant companion for about the past decade.

“I met him at Chandler Park about 10 years ago,” he said, nodding at the black-and-gray dog at his side who he was told had been a bait dog who had been left for dead.

“I went ahead and picked him up because I knew the weather was getting bad, and he didn’t look too good,” Hines said. “When I first got him, I just called him Friend.”

But for some reason, the name Michael kept coming to mind.

“He seemed to like that,” he said. “It took me a couple of years to get it spelled right, but I think I finally got it right.

“It’s M-i-C-o-o-l. MiCool. So we made Friend his last name.”

Having a dog can sometimes complicate Hines’ situation because a lot of places he might go for help won’t allow pets, and he can’t leave MiCool in the van when it’s hot outside.

And he said he thinks he probably needs to see a doctor, but he’s afraid he might be admitted to a hospital, and then what would happen to his best friend?

Hines said he tries to stay far away from any kind of trouble, but sometimes trouble comes knocking.

He was stopped in a park one day in early July, lying on the ground, head under his van, caught up in his thoughts about a repair he was making, when a man came along on a bicycle and asked him for some sort of tool.

Hines didn’t have the tool, and the man left. But about an hour later, he returned on foot.

“And when I raised up, he just cold-cocked me and knocked all my teeth out on this side on the bottom,” he said, pointing to his left jaw.

People aren’t all bad, Hines said, but sometimes they have problems of their own, and he has to be careful.

“I just keep my head low and my eyes open,” he said.