Homelessness in Sand Springs: City and police response is a balancing act

City Manager Mike Carter can see various sides of the homelessness issue.

He understands public complaints about panhandling, for example. He also believes in respecting people’s rights.

But the bottom line is that he has to follow the law, he said.

The U.S. Supreme Court in December 2019 left in place a ruling in a 9th Circuit case in which “the crux was you cannot criminalize homelessness unless you can provide adequate housing,” Carter said.

“We’re not directly bound by the 9th Circuit, but we try to look at what the general feeling of the courts overall is because we want to do the right thing.”

It’s illegal to camp on city, state or federal property within the city where it impedes the property’s use, Carter said, “but frankly, most camping in Sand Springs is on private property a lot of times.”

That means the impetus to do something — or not — falls to the property owner.

“We have to be careful that we are respecting everybody’s rights, and that’s a balancing test,” Carter said.

At least he doesn’t have to figure this out alone.

“Homelessness is hitting every city that I know of,” he said. “All the city managers in the metro area are talking about it. And it’s not a clearly defined issue with clear solutions. But we have to respect people’s rights.”

The Tulsa City Council is currently debating an ordinance concerning where people can be with regard to streets, medians and rights of ways, and Carter said Sand Springs, too, is “looking at an ordinance regarding safety measures.”

These discussions come in the wake of a 10th Circuit ruling that said cities can’t restrict people from being on medians because doing so infringes on freedom of speech.

“We’re troubled by the 10th Circuit ruling,” Carter said. “Streets are made to move cars. They’ve equated streets to a place for public discourse.”

Part of the Sand Springs Police Department’s 2022 Policing Plan includes a focus on homeless crisis intervention.

Police Chief John Mars said officers work hard to keep everyone safe, including conducting patrols in parks and on trails in the city where homeless people might frequent but also by attempting to “create a rapport with our homeless population to help them become aware of the potential dangers they may encounter.”

The Policing Plan says the department “understands the homeless crisis is an issue to be solved rather than an enforcement matter that can be addressed by arresting or relocating homeless persons.”

Mars said all Sand Springs officers received training this year regarding established programs and available resources for homeless people and that the department “continues to evolve and meet our expanded role through officer training and development of specialists/liaisons within our department.”