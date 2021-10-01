Holiday planning in high gear for Sand Springs city, chamber, community theater

It’s true that Halloween is coming upon us soon and that Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but is it ever too early to start planning for Christmas?
The city is hoping to make Sand Springs snappy for the entire month of December, and it's asking for help from local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations to do it.
Snapped in Sand Springs is a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants and other organizations or entities create scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.
Photo sets can be simple, elaborate, or anywhere in between. The goal is for people to stop and snap a photo as they go about shopping, worshiping, playing and serving in the community and then post their photos on social media along with the hashtag #2021SnappedinSandSprings.
Snapped in Sand Springs will kick off Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 31. That will allow the photo sets to add to the ambiance of the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade and other holiday events and also gives visitors plenty of time to take photos to use as holiday cards or gifts.
The event will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.
Outdoor photo sets are optimal, the city says. Access to outdoor locations should be available during daylight hours.
Indoor photo sets should be accessible during the host’s regular hours of operation.
Photo sets should be maintained throughout the month of December and should be “family appropriate” and in good taste.
Photo sets should be constructed as to minimize risk of injuries.
Businesses and organizations hosting photo sets are encouraged to have additional contests, award prizes or come up with additional ideas to create extra fun.
Photo sets should be dismantled by Jan. 7.
The city’s own Snapped in Sand Springs backdrop will be located inside the front entrance to City Hall, 100 E. Broadway St., and will be accessible from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Its theme, “Winter Wonderland,” will honor the memories of residents who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended to offer hope for a better tomorrow.
White and silver trees and snow will represent a fresh start, a cleansing, or a new beginning.
Red birds, the only decorations on the trees, are intended to suggest hope and persistence in times of stress and despair.
A red awareness ribbon wrapped around white and silver packages represents solidarity.
Visitors will be encouraged to pick up “take and make” red felt bird ornament kits to honor the memories of their loved ones.
For more information about Snapped in Sand Springs or to get a commitment form, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.
Commitment forms should be returned by Oct. 15.
Festival of Lights
The Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is doing some recruiting of its own.
Businesses and organizations — regardless of whether they participate in Snapped in Sand Springs — are being asked to decorate buildings, storefronts and windows with holiday lights as part of the city’s annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade.
The parade is set for the evening of Friday, Dec. 3, and parade entries are being sought.
Interested groups should email info@sandspringschamber.org or visit the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce office at 109 N. Garfield Ave.
“Scrooge’s Christmas”
The Sand Springs Community Theater is also getting in on the act, with auditions for its holiday play, “Scrooge’s Christmas,” coming right up.
Auditions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the First Christian Church, 501 N. Main St.
The play will be staged at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 in the auditorium at the old Central Ninth Grade Center, 14 W. Fourth St.
For more information, call 918-245-1355 or visit the Sand Springs Community Theater’s Facebook page.