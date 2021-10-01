Holiday planning in high gear for Sand Springs city, chamber, community theater

It’s true that Halloween is coming upon us soon and that Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but is it ever too early to start planning for Christmas?

The city is hoping to make Sand Springs snappy for the entire month of December, and it's asking for help from local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations to do it.

Snapped in Sand Springs is a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants and other organizations or entities create scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.

Photo sets can be simple, elaborate, or anywhere in between. The goal is for people to stop and snap a photo as they go about shopping, worshiping, playing and serving in the community and then post their photos on social media along with the hashtag #2021SnappedinSandSprings.

Snapped in Sand Springs will kick off Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 31. That will allow the photo sets to add to the ambiance of the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade and other holiday events and also gives visitors plenty of time to take photos to use as holiday cards or gifts.

The event will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.