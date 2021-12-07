Holiday events jingling all the way across Sand Springs

Last week’s Christmas tree-lighting and Christmas carol sing-along, as well as the 39th annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, kicked off an entire month of holiday events all across Sand Springs, offering something for just about everyone.

Saturday: Joy of Giving Festival: Nonprofit organizations will set up booths along Broadway Street near the Charles Page Triangle between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to give out information about their organizations, sign up volunteers, collect donations and hand out treats to the youngest visitors. This event is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority, the Local Church Network and participating nonprofit organizations.

Through Saturday: Dashing Through Sand Springs: Children and adults alike should enjoy this daytime window-painting scavenger hunt sponsored by the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. Participants will look for the holiday-painted windows at participating merchants and have their passports stamped. Completed passports will be placed in the North Pole mailbox in the museum at Main and Broadway streets to be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card.