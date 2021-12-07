Holiday events jingling all the way across Sand Springs

Last week’s Christmas tree-lighting and Christmas carol sing-along, as well as the 39th annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, kicked off an entire month of holiday events all across Sand Springs, offering something for just about everyone.
Saturday: Joy of Giving Festival: Nonprofit organizations will set up booths along Broadway Street near the Charles Page Triangle between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to give out information about their organizations, sign up volunteers, collect donations and hand out treats to the youngest visitors. This event is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority, the Local Church Network and participating nonprofit organizations.
Through Saturday: Dashing Through Sand Springs: Children and adults alike should enjoy this daytime window-painting scavenger hunt sponsored by the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. Participants will look for the holiday-painted windows at participating merchants and have their passports stamped. Completed passports will be placed in the North Pole mailbox in the museum at Main and Broadway streets to be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card.
Participating merchants: AAA Insurance, 401 E. Broadway St., Ste. B-2; Blush/Rose Ann Adoring, 111 N. Main St.; Boulder Coffee, 118 N. Main St.; Coble’s Creations, 206 N. Main St.; Dog & Duck, 21 E. Second St.; Inkwell, 3925 Oklahoma 97; Joni’s on the Triangle, 211 N. Main St., Ste. 2; Okie Glow, 29 E. Broadway St.; Okie Spice, 107 N. Main St.; Sand Springs Flowers, 214 N. McKinley Ave.; Sandite Tan & Tea, 3945 Oklahoma 97; Suburban Revival Boutique, 302 N. McKinley Ave.; Yellow House Kids, 14 W. Second St.; and Yellow House Market, 122 N. Main St.
Through Dec. 31: Art of Giving Christmas Tree Display: Enjoy a stroll through the many uniquely decorated Christmas trees on display at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum in this exhibit sponsored by the museum’s trust authority. Other Christmas-related exhibits and items of Sand Springs historical significance also will be on display. 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sand Springs Museum, Main and Broadway streets.
Dec. 21: Wreath-laying Ceremony and Vigil: Bagpipes and the Sand Springs Police Department Honor Guard will begin this noontime event. Wreaths will be presented to honor the memories of crime victims, COVID-19 victims and deceased veterans. A vigil will continue until 5 p.m., with a bugler sounding taps each hour on the hour. The wreaths will be displayed afterward at the memorial site to Vietnam War hero Billie A. Hall at Woodland Memorial Park. This inaugural event is sponsored by the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post No. 17, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs Flowers and the city. Noon (vigil until 5 p.m.), Charles Page Triangle.
Dec. 31: Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop: Geared toward children 8 and younger, the Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop is sponsored by the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority and the Local Church Network. Children will make noise makers and party hats, with refreshments provided. The balloon drop will take place at noon in the foyer at the Sand Springs Museum. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
For more information on any of the events, call the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce at 918-245-3221 or the City Clerk’s Office at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503.