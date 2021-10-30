Historic Main Street home in Sand Springs gets a makeover in a labor of love

Structurally, Mansfield and her team are making dramatic changes to the home, with the hope of adapting it for modern times without compromising its classic charm.

“We’re taking out some walls to open some areas up, and we’re adding an island to the kitchen,” she said. “We also have a pool that’s getting redone — it’s actually the pool I learned to swim in — and we want to maintain the brick exterior as well, but we had to add piers and a footer to the front porch.

"We’re trying to keep the style of the home and its integrity, so we’re staying away from anything too modern. I want to keep it traditional, with lots of upgrades.”

A fascinating element of the remodeling process is discovering the old wallpaper layered on the home’s walls, Mansfield said.

“One of my favorite parts has been getting to see the bare bones — you’d be amazed at the wallpaper I’ve seen,” she said. “In my daughter’s bedroom, there’s wallpaper I remember from when I was a child, but there’s so much more behind that — layers upon layers.”

Mansfield said one of the most difficult aspects of the remodel is stripping down the home she loves so much into something essentially unrecognizable.