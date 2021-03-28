His dream realized, Keystone Ancient Forest's champion set to retire

“That was my first exposure to the Sand Springs Parks Department,” he said.

When the opportunity came in 2004 to join the department as an employee, Gerondale jumped.

“I truly wanted to make our community better, however it could be done, and that was through parks,” he said.

“Loy Calhoun was the city manager then — he hired me — and I made one request:

“‘I know there’s nothing out at the forest right now, but I would really like to have the latitude to get to work on that.’”

Gerondale said Calhoun was completely agreeable.

“I honestly don’t think anyone knew what was out there,” he said.

Gerondale got to work, and the Keystone Ancient Forest opened just three short years later. But a small volunteer base and only about three miles of developed trails meant its gates were closed all but one day each month.

Today, the nearly 1,400-acre preserve, teeming with 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees, has more than eight miles of trails, and its hours have just been expanded for the second time this year because of increasing interest.