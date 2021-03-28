His dream realized, Keystone Ancient Forest's champion set to retire

Donors who give large sums of money to good causes frequently and rightfully get their names on buildings and plaques.
But for anyone who has paid much attention to the Keystone Ancient Forest, another name has become synonymous with advocating for its preservation and public use: Grant Gerondale.
The Sand Springs community development director recently announced his retirement, but among the last loose ends he must tie up will be cutting the ribbon on the new $1 million visitor center at the forest next month.
That seems fitting. When asked about his most special undertaking in a career full of headline-making work, Gerondale didn’t hesitate for a second.
“Oh, clearly the forest,” he said. “It was a dream — a concept, really — that was more than 20 years old.
Gerondale wasn’t always a “tree hugger.” The Pryor native had a 13-year career as a photojournalist for KOTV, Channel 6, before he transitioned to the nonprofit sector in 2000 to work for The Nature Conservancy.
“That’s really where I became a conservationist at heart,” he said.
Gerondale and his wife and high school sweetheart, Ramona, were raising their family in Sand Springs, and he had the chance to serve briefly on the parks advisory board.
“That was my first exposure to the Sand Springs Parks Department,” he said.
When the opportunity came in 2004 to join the department as an employee, Gerondale jumped.
“I truly wanted to make our community better, however it could be done, and that was through parks,” he said.
“Loy Calhoun was the city manager then — he hired me — and I made one request:
“‘I know there’s nothing out at the forest right now, but I would really like to have the latitude to get to work on that.’”
Gerondale said Calhoun was completely agreeable.
“I honestly don’t think anyone knew what was out there,” he said.
Gerondale got to work, and the Keystone Ancient Forest opened just three short years later. But a small volunteer base and only about three miles of developed trails meant its gates were closed all but one day each month.
Today, the nearly 1,400-acre preserve, teeming with 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees, has more than eight miles of trails, and its hours have just been expanded for the second time this year because of increasing interest.
About the same time the Keystone Ancient Forest was opening, the city and its nonprofit parks arm, Sand Springs Park Friends, were pulling funds together to build a community center.
Gerondale said they were about $700,000 short when businessman, philanthropist and Sand Springs native Mike Case told him to “raise half, and he’d match it.”
The money was raised, and the Case Community Center opened in 2008.
Several years later, upgrades were being planned for River City Park using $4.2 million in Tulsa County Vision 2025 funding. Wanting to do more than the funding would allow, the Park Friends approached Case with a $1.2 million request, Gerondale said.
Case told the Tulsa World in 2017: “I’ve done a lot in Tulsa, but I just felt like this was something my hometown, where I grew up, really needed.
“There were plans for improvements to the park. All I asked was, ‘Could we do something more grand?’”
Gerondale said Case “said he’d give us $2 million because he wanted it to be successful.”
Case Community Park — with its walking and biking trails, its splash pad, skate park and BMX bike track, its stage and entertainment area, its soccer fields, baseball and softball fields, disc golf course and horseshoe pits — was dedicated in September 2017.
Within a couple of months, Gerondale moved to his current position as the city’s community development director. But the parks remain a priority for him.
“There’s really nothing now that a young family could want that we don’t have,” he said. “They should feel good about their park system. It should serve the community well for a long time.”
Gerondale is quick to share credit for the success.
“I am very pleased with the way things have turned out, but I’m also trying not to sound boastful or proud,” he said, adding that his predecessors did a lot with what they had to work with.
“But they didn’t have the money,” he said. “We’ve had a good run. From our own city staff to our City Council, we had a lot of help from a lot of people.”
Gerondale feels secure leaving his life’s work in the hands of others.
“I’m pretty proud of the people that I have been able to work alongside and, frankly, hired,” he said.
“I can’t say enough about (Parks and Recreation Department Director) Jeff Edwards,” his successor. “When I met him, I just thought, ‘Wow, this is the guy.’”
He also heaped praise on Joe Medlin, the department’s Parks Division supervisor.
“He transformed the soccer fields and the baseball fields overnight,” Gerondale said.
"This was certainly not me all by myself,” he added.
Gerondale’s highlights from the past few years have included clearing brush from the limestone bluffs on the south side of the river area so the bluffs can be seen, as well as adding more white vinyl fencing and planting about 350 shrubs and trees along U.S. 412 “to improve and soften up our look.”
As for what comes next, retirement “is kind of an unwritten chapter for me,” he said. “I have lots of hobbies and interests.”
Gerondale and his wife — now with two grown sons — moved a few years ago to rural Rogers County southeast of Inola.
“I look forward to dedicating volunteer time on two boards I serve on that are important to me,” he said. “I serve on the Up With Trees Board in Tulsa and am a trustee with the Rogers County Industrial Development Authority, representing the Inola community.
“Both of these groups do great work in our area.”
But he added that he “spent lots of years planning. This is one I’m not going to plan overly much. I’m just looking forward to taking a break.”
“I’m gonna kind of let it breathe.”
In case that doesn’t work out for him, Gerondale has a Plan B.
He said City Manager Mike Carter said "he’s going to hold the position open for a little while in case retirement doesn’t sit well with me.”
Gerondale’s last day on the job will be April 17 at Herbal Affair.
He has his sights set on a different date, though: the April 9 ribbon-cutting on the new visitor center at the Keystone Ancient Forest.
“That’s the finish line for me, no doubt,” he said. “Twenty years — can you imagine? Who has worked on something literally for 20 years?”
But even in this case, Gerondale sees an opportunity to show gratitude.
“The Sharna and Irvin Frank Foundation are the major funders behind the visitor center,” he said. “I couldn’t have done anything without them. They are a major, major player in getting across the finish line.”
And when he crosses that line?
“I will feel like I have done everything I set out to do — that I kept my promises.”