HillSpring members help make a brighter holiday for Sand Springs seniors

HillSpring members help make a brighter holiday for Sand Springs seniors

2020 was a difficult year for many, including senior adults in the Sand Springs community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many were shut-in and had far less contact with friends or family than on a normal basis. HillSpring Church utilized a Salvation Army angel tree project to help make the holiday season a little brighter for several senior adults.

On the final weekend before Christmas, several church members delivered gifts to more than 100 households from the Kirkwood Senior Complex and Lucile Page Manor Apartments.

“It was a fun day,” said HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Matt Barnett, also a member of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Sand Springs advisory council. “Our church really came together to make that happen. People really went above and beyond.”

