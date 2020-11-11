HillSpring Church set to celebrate 30th anniversary

A little more than three decades ago, while serving on a mission trip to Venezuela, residents Larry Moore and Jim Younger were inspired to bring a different type of church to Sand Springs.

Their idea developed into what is now HillSpring Church, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary Sunday evening.

“They wanted a church where you could come in shorts, come as you are,” said HillSpring Senior Pastor Brent Kellogg. “They thought let’s jump in and start this thing. It has just taken off since then.”

Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., the anniversary service will include a look back at the past 30 years, a proclamation from Mayor Jim Spoon, a video message from Sen. James Lankford and other well-wishers from around the Tulsa area.

A couple of current HillSpring staff members will be recognized as well. Associate Pastor Matt Barnett will be ordained while Executive and Missions Pastor Will Holder will be licensed.

“We have people in our congregation that haven’t been with us for 30 weeks so maybe they don’t understand the price that was paid,” Kellogg said. “So we want to recognize where we’ve been. We’re really excited for the next 30 (years).”