HillSpring Church members helped with Hurricane Ida cleanup, now working in Arizona

Members of HillSpring Church returned recently from a trip to Louisiana to help residents there with cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Eight men from the church traveled to Baton Rouge, where they ate and slept at a church that they used as their base during the four-day trip, which included work in La Place, Louisiana, Executive Pastor Will Holder said.

He said the HillSpring group took supplies that churches, schools and individuals in Sand Springs donated to help with the recovery after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore Aug. 29.

The group spent two days removing big trees that had fallen on houses and cutting them up and also rebuilt some fencing, Holder said.

In one yard, the group worked for seven hours cutting up and hauling off an 85-foot tree that had fallen.

HillSpring is well-known for its local service efforts, but traveling to serve is another facet of its ministry.

A group of about 25 members were in Lake Charles, Louisiana, during fall break last October to help with cleanup there after Hurricane Delta pummeled an area struck only two months earlier by the Category 4 Hurricane Laura.