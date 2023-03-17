Five adults on a HillSpring Church spring break mission trip to Laurel, Mississippi, were injured when their SUV hydroplaned on a rainy interstate, including one woman who suffered a broken neck, church leaders said.

Executive Pastor Will Holder was driving the rented 2021 Ford Expedition south on Interstate 59 just south of Laurel about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, March 12, when the SUV hydroplaned and went off the right side of the highway and slammed into a tree, according to HillSpring Associate Pastor Matt Barnett.

The SUV’s airbags deployed, and its occupants, thinking the vehicle might have been on fire because of all the resulting smoke, immediately began unbuckling seat belts and getting out of the SUV, he said.

That’s when a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling behind them also hydroplaned off the roadway, hit a tree adjacent to the SUV and then struck the SUV, according to an accident report from the Laurel Police Department.

“That’s what caused a lot of the damage,” Barnett said. “Everyone in the car had some injuries,” including cracked and broken ribs and injured shoulders.

He said one passenger who was getting out of the SUV as the other vehicle struck it was tossed into the air.

Five occupants of the SUV went to a hospital to be checked out in the ER, but only one — the woman whose neck was broken — was admitted, Barnett said.

The driver of the Camry, an 18-year-old man from Taylorsville, Mississippi, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, the police report indicates.

“The police very much understood that it was not our fault,” said Holder, who is from Mississippi. “That spot is kind of famous for multiple hydroplanes.”

Barnett said the group is grateful that none of the kids was in the SUV, noting that about 30 adults and youth from HillSpring were on the trip.

“And we’re so thankful that no one died,” he said. “It could have been way worse. It could have been incredibly worse.”

Church leaders considered whether to cancel the trip but decided it was more important to complete the mission.

“It’s HillSpring week,” Barnett said. “We don’t back down. We just keep going forward. What’s amazing is seeing the next generation” step up.

“They led the Vacation Bible School, and they’ve made such a difference here,” he said.

The HillSpring group was helping youngsters affiliated with Glory House, a mission in Laurel.

Some construction work that had been planned was canceled because most of those injured were the leaders for that project.

The group returned to Oklahoma on Thursday.