HillSpring Church celebration postponed due to COVID-19

HillSpring Church celebration postponed due to COVID-19

HillSpring Church

Senior Pastor Brent Kellogg and HillSpring Church was scheduled to celebrate its 30th anniversary Sunday.

 Shawn Hein

HillSpring Church's 30th anniversary, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, has been postponed indefinitely.

The church announced the celebration will not take place out of precautionary measures taken due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The event has not been rescheduled.

