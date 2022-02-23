Hiker finds remains of Sand Springs man missing since 2012

Records show that his cellphone was used through the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2012, after which all activity stopped, according to the release.

Just before 8 a.m. that day, Tulsa County deputies found Osburn’s blue 1994 Oldsmobile CLS abandoned in the 6500 block of North Cincinnati Avenue.

Oakcliff Drive — the area where his body was found — is an offshoot of Cincinnati Avenue in a wooded area north of 66th Street North.

Detectives "are relieved to finally be able to return Jarral to his family," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said in the news release. "We remain committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding his death."