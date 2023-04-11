Astronomers can say all they want that spring began on March 20, but gardeners and Sandites alike all know that spring begins at 8 a.m. Saturday — when the 34th annual Herbal Affair & Festival kicks off.
The weather itself may prove troublesome — the forecast at press time called for a chance of rain.
But then again, for the past couple of years, the weather was looking pretty good until 24 to 48 hours before the fun began, so maybe Mother Nature is just employing a little reverse psychology.
In any case, if morning rains dampen the fun, visitors can always step over to the Sand Springs Veterans Center at Second Street and McKinley Avenue, where volunteers with the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 will be serving breakfast.
The annual breakfast fundraiser runs from 7 to 11 a.m. and includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice for a recommended donation of $10 per person.
If it’s raining when breakfast is over, duck into the cozy — and dry — shops of the downtown merchants who will be doing their parts to make sure that Herbal Affair has something for everyone.
Indeed, city Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin said this year’s event “will be the largest we’ve had in a while because of our wonderful partnership with the local businesses. Downtown merchants, instead of being separate, are embracing being a part of us.”
Herbal Affair, which began in 1989, is the largest such event in the state, having grown to attract more than 25,000 visitors annually.
Still, people attend Herbal Affair for the plants, and most don’t mind getting a little damp if it means having their pick from among the thousands being offered by more than 100 vendors in upwards of 5,600 square feet of festival space dedicated to the leafy green things.
Other vendors this year will be hawking a wide variety of plant-based products, gardening supplies, arts and crafts, home décor and Oklahoma-produced wine, plus plenty of festival food to tempt every palate and an equal offering of entertainment fare.
And visitors won’t want to miss the annual Hometown Hero award presentation, set for noon on the Triangle Stage. The Leader has heard from reliable sources that the honoree is someone whom nearly everyone will recognize.
Who knows — maybe Mother Nature will decide not to rain on the winner’s parade.