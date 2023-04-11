Herbal Affair & Festival

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Roughly bounded by First and Broadway streets and Lincoln and Garfield avenues in downtown Sand Springs.

Cost: Free festival admission. Individual vendors will accept cash and/or credit for purchases.

Parking: Free parking at Charles Page High School, 500 N. Adams Road, with free shuttle service between the high school and the downtown pickup and dropoff point at Broadway Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Some on-street parking also is available downtown near the festival.

Parking for disabled visitors can be found at Broadway Street and McKinley Avenue; Second Street and Garfield Avenue; and Broadway and Main streets.