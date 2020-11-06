Health Department to begin providing all communities with hospitalization numbers

Tulsa County communities will soon begin receiving updates from the Tulsa Health Department informing them of how many of their residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The decision to share the information with all cities within the county was made during a virtual meeting of area officials convened Wednesday by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
About 25 people participated in the meeting, including Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and officials from Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso and Sand Springs. St. John Hospital was also represented on the call.
“We all agreed an important first step is for individual communities in our region to have access to data on COVID hospitalizations among their residents,” Bynum said in an email. “The Tulsa Health Department has agreed to begin providing that data starting next week.”
THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said the organization already provides case and hospitalization numbers to those cities that request them, “and beginning next week we will provide it to each of them.
Bynum has been walking a fine line with area leaders, on the one hand encouraging them to implement mask mandates while at the same time making it clear that each city has the right to establish its own COVID-19 policies.
The differing approaches to combating the pandemic has manifested itself most starkly in hospitalization rates. In Tulsa — the only community in the area with a mask mandate — COVID-related hospitalizations have been on the rise, and according to Bynum last week, the “vast majority” of patients are from out of town.
Bynum said his primary request to the city officials on the call Wednesday “was that they arrange a time for their councils to meet with local hospital leaders on mitigation strategies that could protect our regional capacity for emergency medical care.”
Stephens said Dart used Wednesday’s meeting to recommend that the communities participating in the discussion implement mask mandates.
“In fact, he recommended that they be implemented from county line to county line to protect Tulsa County residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 within Tulsa County,” Stephens said.
Dart also stressed that preventing the spread of COVID-19 through the three Ws — wearing a mask, washing your hands and watching your distance — remains of paramount importance.
“Prevention is the more important conversation to have than hospital capacity, because by preventing the spread of the virus we can reduce the need for additional capacity,” Stephens said.
Tulsa remains in the first tier of the state’s hospital surge plan with 12.8% of hospitalizations being COVID-19 patients, according to data release Thursday by the State Department of Health.
Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon said what he took away from the meeting was that people need to be aware that what goes on in their communities affects Tulsa’s hospitals.
“Specifically, what contribution our cities are making to the hospital load,” Spoon said. “So they are going to work on getting statistics by ZIP code to allow us to do that.”
Sand Springs does not have a mask mandate, but Spoon said he believes residents are taking the virus seriously.
“I see more and more masks, and I think our citizens are doing a pretty darn good job,” he said. “But we’re just looking for all the information we can to make good decisions.”
Spoon said providing municipalities with their COVID-related hospitalization numbers could lead more people to “take ownership of the problem” and use proper precautions.
“But until we know the numbers, they really don’t feel it’s a problem,” he said.
