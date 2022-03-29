He took the long way: CPHS teacher started Ironman in Tulsa and finished in Maryland

When Tulsa won the bid in 2019 to host an Ironman competition for the next three years, the news caught the eye of Ben Riggs.

“I never really thought about it before,” he said, “but I had been looking for a challenge.

“I wanted to be in better shape and be more active for my kids,” toddler sons Remington and Truett.

Riggs, 33, who teaches sophomore world history at Charles Page High School and also coaches running backs and freshman offensive players for the football team, said he talked it over with his wife, Chandler Riggs, and decided to go for it.

“I wanted to be part of the inaugural race, and I was incredibly motivated,” Ben Riggs said. “I trained diligently for about six months.”

But then the COVID-19 pandemic started bringing the world to a halt.

“When the pandemic occurred and things began to shut down — the pool specifically — I didn’t know whether to keep training,” he said.

Before long, the decision was made for him — organizers announced that they were delaying the race for at least one year.

“Once the race was officially canceled, I took it easy for a few months,” Riggs said. “I was still riding and running and doing some swimming training to try to keep some of that conditioning, but my training dramatically slowed down for four or five months.”

The Ironman organization allows competitors to postpone their participation for a year or change races under certain circumstances, and the pandemic definitely qualified.

But by the time Riggs was reasonably certain that the Tulsa competition would take place in May 2021, “I knew I wasn’t going to be ready,” he said.

So he decided to switch gears and compete in Ironman Maryland, a race that would be held on Sept. 18, four months later than the Tulsa event.

Riggs’ local connections — he graduated from Charles Page in 2007, his parents graduated from the school in 1979 and his grandparents graduated from Sand Springs in the 1950s — meant that even though he wouldn’t be competing in Ironman Tulsa, he was still keenly interested.

“I went to Keystone Lake and watched the swim portion,” he said, “and watched the bikes as they headed north.”

Then he went to downtown Tulsa and watched the celebrations at the finish line.

Being able to observe all three phases of the race and get a better idea of the energy of the crowd was helpful, Riggs said.

“I was pretty far along in training for Maryland” at the time of the Tulsa competition, and watching the local event “motivated me and energized me in a way that I hadn’t been for a long time,” he said.

The race in Cambridge, Maryland, that fall was energizing in ways that Riggs could not have anticipated.

Specifically, the open-water swim, which took place in the Choptank River, included up-close and personal interactions with jellyfish.

“It was very unique and uncomfortable,” he said. “It felt like little shocks on any part of your body that was uncovered.”

During the race, he said, a jellyfish actually stung him on the face.

In spite of that — or maybe even because of that — Riggs recorded a personal best in the swim segment and then got another one in the bike segment on the course’s flat, well-cared-for roads.

“I feel like I did well,” he said. “My goal was 14 hours, and I finished in 13:12.”

That’s not to say there weren’t some hard moments.

“My first bit of adversity was mile 85 on the bike,” Riggs said. “I started feeling really sluggish. My nutrition had been maintained, but this was unusual. I couldn’t swallow anything but pure water.”

He said he wasn’t really able to get out of the slump until about the fifth mile of the marathon, the competition’s final segment.

“My best mile was mile 20. I finally felt like I was hitting my stride again,” he said.

Overall, “it was a great experience,” he said. “I felt like I had a great race outside of the last 20 miles on the bike and the first five of the run.”

Riggs said he was extremely fortunate that he never sustained an injury the entire time he was training or competing, “so I wasn’t having to do any rehab or reevaluate.”

But he also knows that he didn’t achieve such a goal on his own.

“My wife was so supportive during it all,” he said. “Without that support it would be really difficult to complete such a thing as this.”

Riggs won’t be competing in Ironman Tulsa 2022, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be just as keenly interested as he was a year ago.

“I will probably go just as an observer,” he said. “I want to be able to cheer on the athletes and represent Tulsa in that way. Maybe I’ll volunteer if they need it.”

Riggs’ isn’t resting on his laurels, though. His next challenge might be even more daunting.

“My next goal is to run a marathon in all 50 states, or if you add Puerto Rico and D.C., that would be 52,” he said.

“I do like to see what I can do. I don’t ever take my abilities for granted.

“I always tell my wife, I don’t want to waste a day, because I’m not always going to be able to do these things.”

