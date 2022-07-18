He 'lit up' the room: 4-year-old drowning victim remembered

Jami Burkhalter had always said she thought the worst thing in life would be to lose a child.

“It’s definitely the worst pain I’ve ever felt and probably will ever feel here on this earth,” she said Monday.

Burkhalter can be forgiven for feeling like she has whiplash. Just three days earlier, her family — husband Chuck Burkhalter and their two sons, Branson, 8, and Bentley, 4 — were on the cusp of a fun weekend.

Chuck and the boys were going Friday evening to ride four-wheelers along the Arkansas River west of Sand Springs.

Within hours, Bentley had drowned in the river, pulled from his father’s grasp by the Arkansas’ swift current.

And by Monday morning, the Burkhalters, who recently moved to Sand Springs from Cleveland, Oklahoma, were headed to Broken Arrow to make arrangements for their youngest son with Floral Haven Funeral Home.

“It was all just so fast,” Jami Burkhalter said. “Who would have thought? It was just a freak thing.”

She said her husband and sons had been playing in a shallow area of the river around 6 p.m. Friday.

“It’s almost like a little puddle, if you will,” she said. “We’d been there before. It’s kind of just a place to cool off. It’s not anywhere near the deep part of the river.”

But the boys lost track of where they were playing “and just got a little deeper and a little deeper and a little deeper,” she said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Chuck Burkhalter “saw the boys moving deeper into the water. So he rushed to save them. He managed to rescue the older boy. But unfortunately he witnessed his 4 year old son get swept away by the river.”

Chuck Burkhalter said in his own Facebook post that he had cautioned the boys to stay in the shallow area, but they were drifting out, and the current was getting stronger.

And that's when they and he began to panic, he wrote.

He was able to grab Branson, who was the closest to him, but Bentley got away.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that emergency responders in boats from multiple agencies searched the river for hours Friday night. They also used a drone and the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter.

The search eventually was called off overnight and resumed Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered Bentley’s body early Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook update shortly after noon that day.

Jami Burkhalter, who grew up in and around Sand Springs and Mannford, said it’s impossible to make sense of what happened to her little boy, who would have turned 5 next month.

“God was calling him home,” she said. “That’s the only thing I can wrap my brain around and be at peace with the situation.”

She said she takes comfort in believing that Bentley was welcomed into heaven by a handful of relatives who have died in the past few years, and she looks forward to the day when she can hug him again.

But that doesn’t fill the hole left by his absence here on earth.

Bentley, who attended prekindergarten last year at Cleveland Public Schools, “loved to share,” Jami Burkhalter said.

“That’s kind of hard to find when you’re 4; you usually want everything for yourself,” she said. “But Bentley loved to share.”

She said her son was “loved so much by his classmates and teachers. Everybody just loved him,” she said. “When he walked in the room, it just lit up.”

Bentley was looking forward to following his big brother and “role model” to Keystone Public Schools in the fall, she said.

“He loved school, but he also was a mama’s boy who enjoyed being home with mom,” Burkhalter said.

He didn’t want to leave her for school, “but he wanted to follow his big brother,” she said.

Branson “is being very strong,” Burkhalter said. “He’s such a strong kid.”

Still, she said, things were pretty rough for him Saturday morning when his little brother wasn’t there to go outside and play.

Things are pretty rough for the whole family right now, she added.

Burkhalter said the family will have Bentley cremated and that some of his ashes will be buried in the children’s cemetery at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with the unexpected funeral expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/BentleyGoFundMe.

“We’ve got a long road,” Burkhalter said, “but we’ve got so many people who are reaching out and caring for us.”