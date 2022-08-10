HD 66 candidates try to put daylight between them in advance of runoff

A four-man Republican primary for the Oklahoma House District 66 seat in June whittled the slate to two candidates for the runoff, the winner of which will advance to the general election.

Republican voters will decide Aug. 23 whether it will be Gabe Renfrow of Sand Springs or Clay Staires of Skiatook who moves on to that November contest against the lone Democrat to file for the seat, James Rankin of Sand Springs.

Voters in partisan primary and runoff elections often are challenged to distinguish candidates one from another when many of the candidates’ positions and philosophies are the same. Asked in a written questionnaire to discuss one or more differences between them, Staires and Renfrow surprisingly landed on the same one for at least part of their answers.

“One huge difference between the two of us is that my opponent was a registered Democrat just a few years ago and he voted in 2016 for either Hillary or Bernie to run against President Trump,” Staires wrote. “As a longtime Republican, I have demonstrated a consistent dedication to conservative Republican principles and proudly supported Donald Trump in 2016.”

Renfrow, 45, wrote that he hadn’t “always been a republican. I was brought up in a more liberal family.”

“I was raised in a different world than I want my children to grow up in,” he said, adding that he “had to work hard and fight to gain my blessings.”

“As I became an adult and learned to be a responsible voter, researching the issues, I paved my own way,” Renfrow said. “I established conservative values to raise my family and ensure the government provides a framework without intruding into our lives.”

A nurse at the Oklahoma Heart Institute, he and his wife, Gini Renfrow, who is a nurse practitioner and an adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa, have two children.

The two candidates also were asked what would be three or four of their legislative priorities if they were elected to the HD 66 seat and to be as specific as possible.

Renfrow listed his, in order, as: “Eliminate sales tax on groceries. Preserve our second-amendment rights. Continue to fight for rights of the unborn. Increase availability for healthcare in rural areas.”

Staires wrote that he would “continue to stand on my conservative Republican principles to fight for conservative solutions against socialist policies” and added that he would “take my real world business solutions to the capitol and fight for business and family friendly policies to achieve solutions which put more money back in your pocket.”

Although only Renfrow listed eliminating the grocery sales tax as a priority, both men appear to support doing so. Only Renfrow responded with a proposal for recouping the lost tax revenue, however.

“In a time where the cost of everything seems to be increasing, the grocery tax causes many to be less able to feed their families,” he wrote. “I support the elimination of policies that cause undo hardships for constituents.

“To supplement that lost revenue,” he said, “I propose an increased tax on cigarettes and marijuana sales.”

Staires wrote that Gov. Kevin Stitt “laid this issue out as a priority agenda and I agree.”

“Eliminating the tax on groceries would provide approximately $300 million in tax relief, without disrupting local service provision, especially in this time of economic instability and high grocery costs due to inflation.”

At a Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce candidate forum in April, both Staires and Renfrow offered some support for school vouchers as well as some ambivalence. Asked in the questionnaire to elaborate on their feelings, Renfrow eliminated any misgivings.

“I am pro parent choice,” he wrote. “The tax dollars paid in by parents should benefit their children by following those children to the school of their choice.

“This will not only open up private school options to those who may not have previously had the opportunity, but it will allow children who transfer within public school districts to have their tax dollars follow them to the school they choose.”

Staires said the issue isn’t that simple.

“This issue begins with an important question: ‘Do you believe we have a civil responsibility to financially support public services like roads, schools (and) sanitation?’” he wrote. “I believe each of us have that responsibility for public services, and Oklahoma kids are worth investing in.

“‘School Choice’ is already a reality through our open-transfer law. The voucher conversation is about how that choice will be funded.

“I am not in favor of using state revenues to pay for personal choice,” Staires wrote. “I want to be a part of the transformation of our Oklahoma Public School System so families will desire to choose public schools as their first choice.”

Staires, 57, was a public school teacher and coach for 15 years in Oklahoma and Kansas. He and his wife, Lisa Staires, founded a consulting company in 2012. They have two daughters.

Continuing with the education topic, the candidates were asked to respond to data from the 2020 Census and the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey which show that HD 66’s high school graduation rate is 89% but its college graduation rate is 24.5%.

“I would first be interested in how these numbers are obtained. Many change their district registration when moving away to college,” Renfrow wrote, adding, “Does this include 2- and 4-year universities? There may be other factors at play.

“I believe that college is a personal choice affected by the individual’s desires in a career and the requirements to enter that career path along with the cost of obtaining a degree.”

Staires said the question is “what do we need to do to better ‘coach’ and mentor students to recognize their strengths and skill sets so we set them up for success by working toward a goal that they can achieve and find success in.”

“College is not for everyone. Our world does seem to rush kids to adulthood, and many times I’ve seen kids sign up for college because ‘that’s what everyone does,’ — and then two years later, with debt piling up, they finally realize that wasn’t the right path,” he wrote.

He added that it is also important to eliminate the stigma associated with skilled tradesmanship, saying that “far too often we impress upon children the notion that you can’t be successful without a college education. This is nonsense.”

HD 66, which previously comprised most of Sand Springs and only a few smaller areas outside the city, was reconfigured fairly dramatically through the 2020 redistricting process. It now encompasses a large chunk of Sand Springs — but far from all of it — as well as Sperry and Skiatook to the north and a large swath of the rural areas in surrounding Osage and Tulsa counties.

And for the first time in a dozen years, its constituents will have a new representative after former Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, served the maximum 12 years. For perhaps the first time, many of those constituents might not be represented by someone from their hometown. Or perhaps they might be.

The candidates were asked how they would reassure voters in the district who don’t share their hometowns that they would be represented at the state Capitol.

“First of all, I believe you have to be ‘present’ to ‘represent,’” Staires wrote, noting that in the past 10 months, he has attended many Sand Springs City Council, school board and Chamber of Commerce meetings and other city events.

“During that same time, I haven’t seen my opponent present at any of these types of meetings in Skiatook (or in Sand Springs),” he wrote.

“I’ve had trusted Sand Springs city leaders approach me and say how much they have appreciated me caring for Sand Springs and that I have proven to them that I can be their representative.

“Not ‘living’ in Sand Springs or Sperry or other areas has no bearing on whether or not I can represent the interests of any community, and my door will always be open to members of every community in my district.”

Renfrow wrote that of the towns within HD 66, “I didn’t grow up in any of these municipalities, so my loyalty lies in the state and ensuring this remains a place for my children to grow up.”

“I feel that I am well-rounded to represent all of the individuals within House District 66,” he added. “In healthcare, I establish a rapport with people from all walks of life every day. I work and live in different towns. My children attend public school within the district.

“I think I have a unique skill set to think outside of the box to get things accomplished in legislation,” Renfrow wrote. “I will work hard every day to ensure that all of my constituents have a voice, and that I do my best to represent that voice at the state Capitol.”