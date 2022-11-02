HD 66 candidate column: A word from Clay Staires

I’m Clay Staires, and quite simply, I’m asking for your vote so I can do something that should already be happening … make the government start working for you.

I have been a business coach since 2012, and through my firm, The Leadership Initiative, our team helps people build companies that provide them both financial freedom and time freedom.

At the end of 2018, I started working with a small remodeling company in Wisconsin. On the initial phone call, the business owner told me how his partner had just left the company, taking all of his employees and leaving the company in a huge financial hole.

He couldn’t pay his bills and was looking at bankruptcy when we started working together. He was literally in tears on the phone. He had zero employees and zero income with zero projects on his calendar. His situation was dire.

Over the past few years we have been able to help him take back control of the circumstances in his business. Within a year he was making over $200,000 with three employees. Then COVID hit. We were able to implement innovative steps that safeguarded his company’s expansion and helped him grow to $1M in revenues with 15 employees at a time when so many other businesses were having to shut down.

So far in 2022, he is over $2M in revenues. This is a common story with small businesses that we have been helping over the past eleven years. Through the COVID economic crisis, our clients were able to grow their revenues an average of 104%.

What has ‘government’ done in that same time frame? Bloated, stayed outdated, resisted innovation, red tape has abounded, and we wonder where the money goes that we see leaving our pockets but doesn’t seem to stretch as far with every passing day.

When COVID hit, government shut down, scams hit as people tried to access unemployment, wait lists took forever, and we are now faced with rising inflation and gas costs from reckless spending. I can’t fix everything, but it is time for a fresh business perspective that is built on the wisdom of working alongside families, business owners and employees as they weathered the financial storms, found efficiencies, audited everything, and demanded transparency of operations.

With your vote, I’ll work to provide that same expectation of government: cut red tape, fix the outdated tax system, track the money, cut the waste and hold those accountable who abuse your tax dollars. I’m Clay Staires, and I ask for your Vote Nov 8 for State Representative, to make government start working for you.