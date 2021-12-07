Have you snapped in Sand Springs yet?

This cool holiday photo event sponsored by the city is aimed at promoting local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations by having residents and visitors snap photos that can be used for holiday cards or presents or even just posted to social media.

More than 35 photo-op sites set up around town range from window paintings to full-blown decorated photo sets.

Although many are whimsical, the backdrop at City Hall, 100 E. Broadway St., strikes a more poignant tone.

The “Winter Wonderland with Red Birds” set pays tribute to the 109 Sand Springs residents lost to COVID-19 so far during the pandemic.

The display is available for viewing and photos from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and free “take and make” felt red birds are available while supplies last.

The cardinal was chosen on purpose, City Clerk Janice Almy said.