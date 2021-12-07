Have you snapped in Sand Springs yet?
This cool holiday photo event sponsored by the city is aimed at promoting local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations by having residents and visitors snap photos that can be used for holiday cards or presents or even just posted to social media.
More than 35 photo-op sites set up around town range from window paintings to full-blown decorated photo sets.
Although many are whimsical, the backdrop at City Hall, 100 E. Broadway St., strikes a more poignant tone.
The “Winter Wonderland with Red Birds” set pays tribute to the 109 Sand Springs residents lost to COVID-19 so far during the pandemic.
The display is available for viewing and photos from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and free “take and make” felt red birds are available while supplies last.
The cardinal was chosen on purpose, City Clerk Janice Almy said.
“They say the vibrant red bird is an uplifting, happy sign that those we have lost will live forever, so long as we keep their memory alive in our hearts,” she said, adding that “cardinals also offer a bright spot of color in the winter. They’re a symbol of hope and joy, particularly near the Christmas season.”
Find your favorite “Snapped in Sand Springs” site from the list below, snap your photo, and share it using the hashtag #2021SnappedinSandSprings.
Northside:AAA Insurance: 401 E. Broadway Court, Ste. B2. Note: Santa will be present from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20-22.
BancFirst: 301 E. Second St.
Beau Wilson Insurance: 17 W. Second St.
Blush Hair and Makeup Lounge: 111 N. Main St.
Boulder Coffee: 118 N. Main St.
Cecil and Sons Discount Tires: 204 E. Morrow Road
Centennial Baptist Church: 123 W. Morrow Road
Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center: 602 W. Morrow Road (three photo sets)
Case Community Center: 1050 W. Wekiwa Road
City Hall: 100 E. Broadway St.
Inez Kirk City Garden Park: 101 E. Broadway St.
First Presbyterian Church: 222 N. Adams Road
Green Country Federal Credit Union: 202 E. Morrow Road
Harvest Church: 1601 W. Fourth St.
Mission Christian Church: 400 E. 12th St.
Phillips Law Firm: 207 N. Main St.
Rib Crib: 450 W. Wekiwa Road
Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili: 233 S. Adams Road
Salon Thirty-Six: 107 E. Broadway St.
Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce: 109 N. Garfield Ave.
Security Finance: 15 E. Second St.
Talley Golf: 1801 N. McKinley Ave.
Tulsa Federal Credit Union: 220 Jefferson St.
TTCU Federal Credit Union: 202 S. Main St.
Yellowhouse Market and Boutique: 122 N. Main St.
Yellowhouse Kids Boutique: 14 W. Second St.
ZegART Studio: 700 E. Charles Page Blvd.
Southside:Agitsi Stained Glass: 3417 S. 113th West Ave., #B3
Cecil and Sons Discount Tires: 4002 S. Oklahoma 97
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors: 3702 S. Oklahoma 97
Coldwell Banker Select: 3815 S. 113th West Ave.
Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church: 3415 S. Summit Blvd.
Green Country Federal Credit Union: 3350 S. 113th West Ave.
Megan Gunn Shelter Insurance Agency: 3981 S. Oklahoma 97
Miss Tirita’s Dance and Performing Arts Studio: 19 W. 41st St.