Have questions about Sand Springs' bond proposal? We'll get answers for you

Sand Springs voters will go to the polls June 28 to decide on a nearly $16 million municipal bond package.

Do you still have questions about what you'll be voting on? The Sand Springs Leader would like to help. Email any questions you have to news@sandspringsleader.com no later than 7 a.m. this Sunday, June 19, and we’ll take them straight to the top.

Questions and answers will be published online early next week at sandspringsleader.com and in the June 22 print edition of the Leader. All questions will be presented anonymously.

You can also read about the four propositions here:

