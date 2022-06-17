 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Have questions about Sand Springs' bond proposal? We'll get answers for you

  • 0

Sand Springs voters will go to the polls June 28 to decide on a nearly $16 million municipal bond package.

Do you still have questions about what you'll be voting on? The Sand Springs Leader would like to help. Email any questions you have to news@sandspringsleader.com no later than 7 a.m. this Sunday, June 19, and we’ll take them straight to the top.

Questions and answers will be published online early next week at sandspringsleader.com and in the June 22 print edition of the Leader. All questions will be presented anonymously.

You can also read about the four propositions here:

Proposition 1: City devoting largest chunk of bond proposal to street improvements

People are also reading…

Proposition 2: As Sand Springs animal shelter has expanded its mission, it has also outgrown its space

Proposition 2: 'Aging fleet' of storm sirens needs replacement, Sand Springs city leaders say

Proposition 3: Sand Springs bond package backers banking on parks' popularity

Proposition 4: Sand Springs bond package: Proposition 4 has the kitchen sink

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert