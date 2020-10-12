Halloween attractions around the Sand Springs and Tulsa area

Guests can follow a trick-or-treat trail and see marine life in surrounding exhibits. Wear a costume for a chance to win prizes and interact with some of the ocean’s most curious creatures. Admission is limited, but you can reserve your spot in advance. Early-bird discounts are available for those who purchase by Oct. 9.

The Tulsa Zoo is hosting its annual Halloween trick-or-treat event for the entire family. Dates are Oct. 16-18, 23-25 and 29-31. Explore the zoo and see your favorite animals while in costume. Attractions include a Burger King Royal Castle (can you find the dragon and navigate the hay maze), Insurica Pumpkin Patch Playroom (moved to the front of the zoo to make it easier to carry mini pumpkins home) and QuikTrip Pirate Island (the ship and crew are returning for a fall party). Train and carousel rides come at an additional cost. There will be a limited number of attendees each day and reservations are required. Member cost is $7 and general admission cost is $17, which includes admission to the zoo PLUS HallowZOOeen activities. Tickets allow entry to the zoo from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can remain until the zoo closes at 6 p.m.