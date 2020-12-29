Guided hikes at state parks to be held Jan. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, 2021. The free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the New Year on a healthy perspective by getting outdoors, connecting with nature and promoting year-round recreation.

“It is our goal to promote physical fitness and wellness with these guided hikes on the first day and weekend of the new year,” said Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek. “During the current health crisis, we encourage participants to be vigilant in staying safe during any event; even one that is outdoors. Everyone must follow recommended social distance and face covering guidelines and continue healthy habits so we can assure a safe event for all guests and state park personnel who attend the First Day Hikes.”

Guided Hikes: Twenty state parks will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day. Two parks will hold separate hikes on Jan. 2 and 3. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes.