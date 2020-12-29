Guided hikes at state parks to be held Jan. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, 2021. The free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the New Year on a healthy perspective by getting outdoors, connecting with nature and promoting year-round recreation.
“It is our goal to promote physical fitness and wellness with these guided hikes on the first day and weekend of the new year,” said Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek. “During the current health crisis, we encourage participants to be vigilant in staying safe during any event; even one that is outdoors. Everyone must follow recommended social distance and face covering guidelines and continue healthy habits so we can assure a safe event for all guests and state park personnel who attend the First Day Hikes.”
Guided Hikes: Twenty state parks will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day. Two parks will hold separate hikes on Jan. 2 and 3. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes.
Personal Hikes: Although not all Oklahoma State Parks are hosting guided hikes, we encourage all guests to take the opportunity on Jan. 1 to hit the trails and walk your way to health on your own time. Guests should take advantage of bicycle and equestrian trails and golf courses for fresh air and recreation. All Oklahoma State Parks are open for outdoor visitors.
Parking: Parking will be FREE for hikers at all Oklahoma State Parks on Jan. 1, 2021.
Guided First Day Hikes will be held in the following Oklahoma State Parks. All park contact numbers and hike information can be found at TravelOK.com.
Keystone State Park, Mannford: Meet at the park office. The first hike begins at 12:01 a.m. and the second begins at 10:30 a.m. The moderate, 1.25-mile hike will be held on the Rangers Pass Trail. Afterward, hikers can enjoy coffee and hot chocolate. 918-865-4991
Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska: Meet at the ball field at midnight for the first hike. A second hike will be held at 1 p.m. The easy, 1-mile hikes will be along the Creek Loop Trail. 918-336-5635
Grand Lake State Park, Bernice: Meet at 11 a.m. at the nature center for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Heart Healthy Trail. 918-257-8330.
Greenleaf State Park, Braggs: There will be three separate hikes. Meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. at the park office for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Family Fun Trail. The 1 p.m. hike will be dog-friendly. 918-487-5196.
Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert/Sequoyah Bay State Park, Wagoner: A full day of hikes beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. are planned at Sequoyah and Sequoyah Bay state parks. All participants must register for each hike. No pets. Group sizes are limited. Sign up on Facebook or e-mail Angelina.Stancampiano@TravelOK.com. 918-772-2108.
Hikers should remember to practice safe social distancing, wear face coverings or masks, weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bring a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing, and don’t forget water and snacks. Pets on leash are welcome at most hikes. Please check with the park before bringing a pet. Some Oklahoma State Parks are offering hot chocolate and warm beverages after completion of the hikes and encourage visitors to stay and explore other areas or enjoy the quiet beauty of the parks in the wintertime.
In the event of inclement weather, information about cancellation of hikes will be available by calling the state park listed or check our Oklahoma State Parks page at Facebook.com/OklahomaStateParks. Check park pages on Facebook and TravelOK.com for more hike information.