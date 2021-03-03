Guerin Emig: The story of Marques Haynes' assist with Sand Springs' school integration

Forrest Crawford, another brother of Mayme, played football for the Sandites before graduating in 1970.

“My experience most definitely served me well,” he says. “It was in part because of my older siblings who were exemplars in their ability to navigate the predominantly white school. They set an example.”

Forrest Crawford is a Weber State University professor whose activism on behalf of racial and social justice, and subsequent impact on his home state of Utah, is profound. He was inducted into the Sandite Hall of Fame in 2006.

Haynes was a member of the inaugural Sandite Hall of Fame Class of 1990. His HOF bio highlights his career with the Globetrotters and Magicians, understandably.

We should take deeper measure of the man given what happened in the summer of 1964.

The families in Sand Springs’ African American community will always be the front-line heroes of the town’s school desegregation effort. CORE’s institutional role was immense.

As for the assist from the famed basketball player...