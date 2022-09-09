Groups eager to provide ‘one-stop shopping’ for veterans in Sand Springs

Many service members ship out amid throngs of well-wishers but return to an empty home and days full of isolation.

It’s an unfortunately common occurrence, but one with potentially disastrous consequences for veterans — mental illness, homelessness and even suicide, just to name a few.

And while organizations exist to help veterans navigate the array of reentry pitfalls, those groups often are spread out geographically and are not well-publicized.

The Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs — a conglomeration of the American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17, the post’s Auxiliary Unit 17, Vets That Matter and the Witkop Foundation — hopes to change that with the opening of the new Sand Springs Veterans Center downtown.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the center at 205 N. McKinley Ave.

The event will feature speakers, tours of the building and informational tables about the four organizations that make up the Veterans Alliance Corps.

The public is encouraged to show up early for Vets That Matter’s 12th Annual Chillin & Grillin barbecue festival, which begins at 11 a.m. along McKinley Avenue between Second and Broadway streets adjacent to the Veterans Center.

Tasting plates will cost $12, and voting starts at 1 p.m.

American Legion Post 17 Commander Karen Cruice, who is also a district commander for the American Legion and serves as the treasurer for the Veterans Alliance Corps, said the Veterans Center building — which previously was the senior citizens center — is in pretty good shape and generally ready to go.

“There’s still work to be done — painting, tile and baseboards, primarily,” she said.

Cruice said anyone who has some extra time to volunteer to help complete the final touches should call Veterans Alliance Corps Secretary Kim McInnis at 918-807-4680.

Those final touches aren’t holding up the activities already taking place, however.

American Legion Post 17 will commemorate the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance between noon and 2 p.m. this Sunday by providing lunch for anyone who shows up — as long as the supplies of hot dogs, chips and beverages last.

“We just want to give to the community,” Cruice said. “And it’s a good way to get the kids involved.”

She said National Honor Society members from Berryhill and Bishop Kelley high schools will be helping at the event.

But as with the ribbon-cutting, the ultimate purpose of the free lunch is visibility.

“This will be a prime opportunity at a central location where people can see us,” she said.

Creating a “one-stop shopping” experience for veterans needing services — whether simple socialization or more complex assistance — has long been a goal.

“At the American Legion level — and, of course, there are four different groups involved in this — we’ve been working on this since two commanders ago to find a central location where we can meet more vets,” Cruice said.

That need became even more critical with congressional passage and President Biden’s signing last month of the PACT Act, bipartisan legislation that will expand benefits and care for millions of veterans exposed to toxic fumes, from Agent Orange in Vietnam to burn pits in Afghanistan.

The legislation was spearheaded by Sens. Jon Tester, D-Montana, and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and championed by the American Legion.

But getting such benefits often involves mountains of paperwork and requires the assistance of trained professionals. And that’s where the new Veterans Alliance Corps, working out of the new Sand Springs Veterans Center, can help.

“There’s so many activities that we and the other groups do to help vets, but when you’re kind of on a back street, they don’t know we’re there,” Cruice said. “They just feel alone.

“So creating this sense of community — bringing all of these groups and our various services and activities together in one place — is going to open all those doors.”