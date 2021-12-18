Grinch's cooking's rather swell, Sand Springs seniors happily tell

With all of the beautiful decorations and festive Christmas carols being sung, it would have been pretty hard to be grumpy even if the Grinch himself was at the party.
But then imagine learning that the Grinch helped make all of the delicious food.
What’s a staunch Santa supporter to do?
Well, if the wise elders at the Sand Springs Senior Citizens program’s annual holiday luncheon Friday were to be trusted, the answer was to let bygones be bygones and eat the Grinch’s brisket.
And that’s just what they did.
Besides, everyone knew that it wasn’t really the Grinch under all that lime-green fur but city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards, who, along with Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin, prepared the roughly 45 pounds of tasty brisket, in addition to scrumptious sides of green beans and roasted baby new potatoes, a meal that was capped off with dinner rolls plus apple or pecan pie and cherry turnovers.
And the only thing found more in abundance than good food was great spirits.
That’s light years away from where the senior citizens group was last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic put the annual meal on hiatus and made virtual strangers out of longtime friends.
Then, when the group finally started coming out of many months of COVID isolation just a few months ago, members found themselves in unfamiliar surroundings.
Long housed in its own building downtown at 205 N. McKinley Ave., the Sand Springs Senior Citizens program was essentially mothballed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
While the seniors were isolating, Parks Department officials took a hard look at their aging community center and realized how unfeasible it would be to return them there.
So since July, the senior citizens have been meeting daily at the Case Community Center for lunch provided by the Tulsa and Creek Counties Senior Nutrition Program through an agreement with food preparer Sodexo.
Ashlie Pope, the city Parks Department’s events and facilities coordinator, has been shepherding the group’s programming at the Case Center since the reopening, working in collaboration with its four officers, who meet monthly.
Think of her as the bubbly, fun cruise director who makes sure that all of the activities come off without a hitch and that everyone has a good time.
She seems to love her job, and the seniors seem to love her.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few grumbles in the beginning.
Group members missed the comfy and cozy surroundings of their old place, and because they share space at the Case Center with other groups, they weren’t able to spread out as much as they might have wanted.
But gradually, the kinks are being worked out.
And more people are showing up. Just two months ago, attendance at the daily meal was running around two dozen a day. These days, it’s closer to three dozen.
On Friday, the Grinch — er, Edwards — thanked the seniors for their patience and understanding during the transition.
He told them that the annual dinner — sponsored and paid for by the city — was the city’s way of showing its commitment to and appreciation for them.
Holiday spirit, indeed. Well done, Mr. Grinch.