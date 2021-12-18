Grinch's cooking's rather swell, Sand Springs seniors happily tell

Then, when the group finally started coming out of many months of COVID isolation just a few months ago, members found themselves in unfamiliar surroundings.

Long housed in its own building downtown at 205 N. McKinley Ave., the Sand Springs Senior Citizens program was essentially mothballed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

While the seniors were isolating, Parks Department officials took a hard look at their aging community center and realized how unfeasible it would be to return them there.

So since July, the senior citizens have been meeting daily at the Case Community Center for lunch provided by the Tulsa and Creek Counties Senior Nutrition Program through an agreement with food preparer Sodexo.

Ashlie Pope, the city Parks Department’s events and facilities coordinator, has been shepherding the group’s programming at the Case Center since the reopening, working in collaboration with its four officers, who meet monthly.

Think of her as the bubbly, fun cruise director who makes sure that all of the activities come off without a hitch and that everyone has a good time.

She seems to love her job, and the seniors seem to love her.