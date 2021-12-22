Grief from COVID losses harder this holiday with nearly 1,200 still dying each day in U.S.

Warfield said the two largest areas in which Calm Waters has been supporting families are support groups for those who have had a loved one die for various reasons, and individual and family counseling.

Calm Waters has seen nearly double the number of families lately that it did a year ago, she said. School-based groups have quadrupled, she said, with about half related to COVID-19 deaths of parents or other relatives.

“Lots of feelings (are) coming up as we approach the holidays,” Warfield said. “Lots of pressure, anxieties, fear, uncertainty. As we know with most families, there’s the added caveat of the pandemic.”

Warfield, who also is clinical and programs director for Calm Waters, encouraged people to plan ahead because of uncertainties created by the pandemic and to be confident in their decisions.

Also, she said being informed can ease anxiety and stress. Know whether children are welcome at events, and plan in advance how long you might stay and whether you’ll leave if someone you don’t want to see shows up.