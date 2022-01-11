Greg Morris, Sand Springs Public Schools’ chief financial officer, dies at 57

Greg Morris, Sand Springs Public Schools’ chief financial officer for nearly six years, died unexpectedly Dec. 18. He was 57.

“Greg served as the Chief Financial Officer of our school district, something he was incredibly talented at,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said in an email Tuesday.

“He could summarize data and present the numbers so concisely, it was easy to make informed decisions.

“He loved his Sandite team, and he understood, and greatly valued, our critical mission of the education of our students,” she said. “He will be missed.”

Gary Watts, whom the Sand Springs school board approved during its regular meeting Monday night as the district’s interim CFO and board treasurer, said Morris was “first and foremost a wonderful father and family man.”

Watts himself was the school district’s CFO from 2006 until 2016, and he recommended hiring Morris in 2013 as the district’s payroll and benefits supervisor.

The thought was that Morris eventually might succeed Watts, which he did three years later.