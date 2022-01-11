Greg Morris, Sand Springs Public Schools’ chief financial officer, dies at 57

Greg Morris, Sand Springs Public Schools’ chief financial officer for nearly six years, died unexpectedly Dec. 18. He was 57.
“Greg served as the Chief Financial Officer of our school district, something he was incredibly talented at,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said in an email Tuesday.
“He could summarize data and present the numbers so concisely, it was easy to make informed decisions.
“He loved his Sandite team, and he understood, and greatly valued, our critical mission of the education of our students,” she said. “He will be missed.”
Gary Watts, whom the Sand Springs school board approved during its regular meeting Monday night as the district’s interim CFO and board treasurer, said Morris was “first and foremost a wonderful father and family man.”
Watts himself was the school district’s CFO from 2006 until 2016, and he recommended hiring Morris in 2013 as the district’s payroll and benefits supervisor.
The thought was that Morris eventually might succeed Watts, which he did three years later.
“He was a good friend,” Watts said Monday evening. “He was a hard worker, and he was a great public servant, both as a soldier and a teacher, and as a CFO for Sand Springs.”
Gregory Eugene Morris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillian and Herbert Watts. He is survived by his wife, Danni Morris, of their Tulsa home; one daughter, Madi Morris; his mother, Dian Morris; two sisters, Jody Lackey and Jannie Steadman; one brother, Jace Olinghouse; and many other family members.
Morris was active in high school in Yale, Oklahoma, with baseball, football and bull riding.
As a young man, he joined the Army and was attached to the 2nd Ranger Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment and was part of the 101st Airborne Division. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service.
Shortly after his service, Morris met Danni Moore, and they married in 1989.
The couple attended Northeastern State University together, and Greg obtained a bachelor’s of business administration degree with an emphasis in accounting and a minor in information technology in 1991.
He received his master’s of business administration from NSU a decade later.
Morris loved traveling with his family, often to watch daughter Madi compete as part of her high school and college soccer teams.
Morris had a love for education and accounting, according to his obituary, passions that led him to Sand Springs Public Schools.
His family wrote that he enjoyed going to work every day and genuinely cared about everyone in his office.
Prior to his role as CFO for Sand Springs' schools, Morris served in numerous accounting and finance roles across various industries and also taught at Edison Preparatory School in Tulsa for nearly six years.
Morris began training in taekwondo more than two years ago at the Jenks Martial Arts Academy, where he progressed to a high red belt, his family wrote.
Morris also was a member of the Red Fork-Brookside Masonic Lodge.
Private family services were held.
Friends are contributing to the Sand Springs Education Foundation at sandspringseducationfoundation.com/give-a-gift.asp.