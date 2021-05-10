Graduation speakers reflect on Class of 2021's obstacles, achievements

And “because things couldn’t get less normal,” Plowman said, don’t forget “snowpocalypse.”

Indeed, Charles Page Principal Stan Trout asked those in attendance to “reflect on how extraordinary it is that we’re having this graduation ceremony here tonight.”

Still, he added, “it feels lighter tonight, somehow, than it did last year,” when the pandemic was new.

“This year, I think all of us are feeling at least a little bit of hope.”

Trout praised the determination and the flexibility of the Class of 2021’s 417 graduates, noting that among them were 126 members of the National Honor Society, 60 honor graduates, 14 Oklahoma academic scholars and one academic all-stater.

Trout also lauded the hard work and steady leadership of Superintendent Sherry Durkee, her staff and the school board for their strong commitment to the dual tasks of “keeping the doors open and keeping us safe.”

And he added: “This is a bold statement, but I stand by it: This is the best group of teachers anywhere in Oklahoma, perhaps in the United States.”

Durkee congratulated graduates for facing “the obstacles of this year head-on” and offered them two pieces of advice: