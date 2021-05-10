Graduation speakers reflect on Class of 2021's obstacles, achievements

High school commencement exercises are, virtually by definition, a time to celebrate the achievements of graduates, to reflect on past struggles and to look to the future.
But few groups of students in recent history have such a shared experience with so many asterisks.
Achievements … in spite of.*
Struggles … of historic proportion.*
A future with … uncertainties galore.*
Indeed, Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year Dustin Morrow told the Charles Page High School Class of 2021 at its graduation ceremony Saturday night, “I don’t think any class in recent memory has been through what you have been through.”
The Charles Page biology and physics teacher listed the COVID-19 pandemic, of course — “a double dose,” no less — and this past winter’s “snowmaggedon.”
But honor graduate Sadie Plowman remembered a couple of others.
During the class’ freshman year, a statewide teacher walkout saw students sitting out roughly a month of classes, she reminded her fellow graduates, adding that their sophomore year brought devastating flooding to Sand Springs that left some in the community temporarily homeless.
And then there was the global pandemic that turned a significant part of their junior year and all of their senior year into a daily game of “what now?”
And “because things couldn’t get less normal,” Plowman said, don’t forget “snowpocalypse.”
Indeed, Charles Page Principal Stan Trout asked those in attendance to “reflect on how extraordinary it is that we’re having this graduation ceremony here tonight.”
Still, he added, “it feels lighter tonight, somehow, than it did last year,” when the pandemic was new.
“This year, I think all of us are feeling at least a little bit of hope.”
Trout praised the determination and the flexibility of the Class of 2021’s 417 graduates, noting that among them were 126 members of the National Honor Society, 60 honor graduates, 14 Oklahoma academic scholars and one academic all-stater.
Trout also lauded the hard work and steady leadership of Superintendent Sherry Durkee, her staff and the school board for their strong commitment to the dual tasks of “keeping the doors open and keeping us safe.”
And he added: “This is a bold statement, but I stand by it: This is the best group of teachers anywhere in Oklahoma, perhaps in the United States.”
Durkee congratulated graduates for facing “the obstacles of this year head-on” and offered them two pieces of advice:
“Finish strong — that’s what you’re doing here tonight.” She urged students that whether they are going off to further schooling or joining the workforce, “show up. Not just sometimes. Every time.”
And secondly, “love people,” she told graduates, encouraging them to find common ground when they disagree, to extend grace, and to say they’re sorry when they’re wrong.
Honor graduate Sean Kuehn told his classmates he saw a certain irony in not knowing what the future holds for each of them when the very act of “getting here was about knowing the answers.”
Kuehn reminded graduates that although a person can go nearly anywhere in the world and find a Sandite, Sandites don’t come from anywhere except Sand Springs; that although Sandites are diverse, “they all come from here.”
He added, “No matter where you go, you can always come back home.”
Morrow and fellow Charles Page teacher Frank Cooper struck similar notes, with Morrow urging graduates to think about the people who helped them get to this point, and “talk to them. Today. Text them, call them, whatever.”
“I want you to decide what kind of person you want to be — defined by the hearts you touch and the lives you change,” he said.
Cooper brought himself and doubtless many others at the ceremony to tears with his heartfelt reading of the 1986 children’s book by Robert Munsch, “Love You Forever,” reminding graduates at the close:
“I’ll love you forever. I’ll like you for always. As long as I'm living, my babies you'll be.”
School board President Mike Mullins praised the graduates’ perseverance, saying: “You faced things no generation has faced in history. … In Sand Springs, we not only taught, we learned — from you.”
“When we’re asked if this past year’s educational experience was successful,” he said, “we won’t know until you show us.
“Rewrite the book.”