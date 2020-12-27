Goodbye 2020: A few New Year's Eve events and specials to welcome the new year

In a typical year, people would be planning revels of all kinds to usher out the year 2020 on Dec. 31.

After all, there’s hardly a person on this planet who doesn’t want to put the past 12 months as far behind them as possible, in hopes that a change in the calendar year might bring about something like the halcyon days of 2019, when masks were relegated to Halloween celebrations and one could meet with friends or visit a restaurant without worrying if you were endangering your life or those of your loved ones.

Yes, in any other year, the populace would be ready to make New Year’s Eve a night to remember.

Instead, the evening of Dec. 31, 2020, is just going to be ... Thursday night.

“I hate to say it, but this year, New Year’s Eve is going to be just another night for us,” said Darcy Stephens, public relations specialist for Cherokee Nation Businesses, which includes the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa.