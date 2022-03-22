Gone to the dogs: Charles Page Library hopes to take the bite out of reading apprehension

“Did you scare the dog?” Cathy Hogan asked her grandson.

“I think so,” 11-year-old Dean Earnest replied.

And everyone agreed that this was a very good thing.

Dean had just finished reading from “Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones” for his captive audience, Arson, a 7-year-old Dalmatian.

Truthfully, Arson looked more sleepy than scared, but that’s OK, too, because this exercise is much less about the dog than the boy.

“Reading out loud is hard, but it’s so important,” said Sarah Dawson, the branch manager at the Charles Page Library.

It’s practically a rite of elementary school passage, being asked to read aloud in front of the entire class. And some kids have a little more trouble with it than others.

The Tulsa City-County Library found a way to help out those boys and girls with its PAWS for Reading program, in which youngsters sign up to read aloud a book of their choice to a friendly canine.

“Animals are just not judgmental,” Dawson said.

So the experience gives the young reader a chance to sound out words without feeling self-conscious about any stumbles, and a caring adult nearby can help with any mispronunciations.

“It’s just a really fun, very good program,” Dawson said. “I’m really excited that we get to start back up again.”

Like many things put away on a shelf to help get everyone through the COVID-19 pandemic safely, the PAWS for Reading program was halted two years ago, but with infection rates down and a summer full of reading opportunities looming, it seemed like the perfect time to bring it back.

That’s where children’s associate Alice Shipman came in. She remembered Hogan, as well as Dean and his brothers, Will, 10, and Kyle, 7, from earlier days.

And she knew they’d be perfect for the inaugural run, especially since Boo, a Bichon Frise who had been the library’s reading dog previously, had retired.

Although the new dog, Arson, has been working as a certified therapy dog for about three years, this would be his first assignment as a reading assistant at the Charles Page Library.

“I really liked it,” Dean, a fifth-grader at Angus Valley Elementary School, said of his time reading ghost stories to the spotted pup.

“It was fun. I wish I could do that to my friends so I could scare them.”

While Kyle, a second-grader at Angus Valley, was entertaining Arson with the book “Johnny Boo Does Something,” his brother Will, a fourth-grader at Angus Valley, was getting excited to read “The Epic Origin of Super Potato” during his 15-minute session.

“I just saw it and it looked good,” he said.

Arson’s handler, Deanna Lombardo, seemed to enjoy the stories as much as Arson did.

Originally from Pennsylvania, she said she has worked with therapy dogs for years, noting that Arson’s great-great-great-grandmother also was a therapy dog.

Shipman, a retired Sand Springs Public Schools teacher, said youngsters in the PAWS for Reading program receive a book of their own to take home, thanks to the Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation and the Tulsa Library Trust.

“It’s nice when they can have their own books,” she said. “This is just a really great program.”

