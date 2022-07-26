Going places: Sand Springs artist hopes airport exhibit will help his career take off

Ralph Weidling had long believed that his art would take him places someday.

When he got a chance to exhibit his work for a year at Tulsa International Airport, he knew that the sky was the limit.

Weidling, who lives in Sand Springs, is the artist behind the exhibit titled “Flight #918,” which went on display for one year beginning in January in the airport’s Concourse A waiting area.

The exhibit features four steel sculptures that represent a city and state full of natural resources and rich history, specifically focusing on the Tulsa area’s Art Deco influences, its extensive oil history and its Native American heritage.

Kim Kuehler, the communications manager for the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, said about 3 million travelers each year pass through the “meet and greet” area.

That doesn’t include the thousands more locals who might see the exhibit while dropping off passengers or awaiting arriving flights, as well as the airport’s hundreds of employees.

“People who come to town for conferences often only see their hotel and the airport,” Kuehler said. “If they only see the airport, at least this way, they’re seeing something about the area.”

‘More about the opportunities’

While airport officials see the exhibit space as a way to promote Tulsa and Oklahoma, for Weidling, it’s much more personal. It’s a way to continue building a career out of his artistic passion.

Although he’s delighted to have been paid for an installation of his art, “it’s more about the opportunities that can come from it,” he said, pointing to the exposure to people not only from the Tulsa area but literally from around the world.

The exhibit features four pieces.

Tulsa Time Deco represents how the city’s unprecedented growth in the 1920s dovetailed with the popular explosion of the Art Deco style, which can be found in architecture across the city.

Yanasi, a painted buffalo on a larger steel piece whose top edge follows the Keystone Lake shoreline, pays tribute to the area’s Native American heritage and includes instruction on how to say hello in each of the Five Tribes’ languages.

Black Gold, a layered piece that includes Tulsa’s skyline, the Arkansas River, and a pump jack and other oil field elements, recalls the area’s origins in oil and the prosperity that flowed from it.

Tulsa Way depicts in gleaming steel the highways that encircle the area, including a finished Gilcrease Expressway.

The outsider

Despite the ease with which Weidling talks about and envisions the area in his art, he’s not a native.

His family’s history does have some roots here, however.

Weidling, who has lived in the area for 11 years, said his parents first came to Tulsa in 1982 so his father could attend the then-Spartan School of Aeronautics.

Two daughters were born here before the family returned to Illinois and Ralph Weidling came along, growing up about an hour south of Chicago.

Years later, his mother and other family members relocated to Oklahoma again. Weidling, whose wanderlust had taken him first to Florida and then to Alabama, decided to return for a visit.

While here, “trying to figure out what to do with” his life and “be a responsible adult,” he took a vocational welding course at Tulsa Welding School.

Then, fresh out of school, he got a job in an industrial shop in Sapulpa. He liked the money and the benefits, but the work was “robotic,” and as an out gay man, he didn’t always feel accepted.

And all the while, the artist in him was desperate to get out.

Weidling caught a lucky break in August 2012, when a job became available at the Garden Deva, which founder Lisa Regan had built into a well-renowned shop making unique metal art and custom pieces.

His first solo art show in Tulsa came nine months later in May 2013 at Club 209.

Testing his mettle

The phrase “starving artists” has a basis in reality — it often takes years before an artist is making and selling enough art to be financially independent.

For Weidling, that benchmark came in May 2021. And it was just six short months later, during an artists’ entrepreneurial workshop, that he learned about the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust’s call for art proposals.

“It was literally the last day to apply,” he said.

Weidling was notified Dec. 7 that his proposal had been selected for the installation, which opened Jan. 18.

Although he has worked in a variety of media, Weidling said drawing has always been at the foundation of his art.

Still, working in metal has its advantages, he said.

For starters, he’s utilizing a skill that he paid to learn — welding.

Also, metal art is unique, so the market for it is not saturated the way it is for some other media.

And metal art doesn’t require walls, he pointed out.

“If I do a sculpture that someone likes, it can go on a table, yard (or) back patio. It’s weatherproof,” Weidling said.

“You can do cool things with it. It’s also ‘Ralphie-proof,’ I say. I can drop it” and rarely have to worry about breaking it.

“I like the durability of it, and I do like creating with it.”

But like every medium, metal work has its down sides.

“There’s also a lot of health hazards with it,” Weidling said, citing the toxicity of welding, the possibility of burns and the dangers of metal shavings.

‘I became who I am here’

Looking to settle down in 2017, “I knew my vision of buying a home wasn’t just about buying a house,” he said. “I wanted to create a retreat, an environmental therapy place.

“My whole concept was: ‘I love vacation. I can’t always go on vacation. So I want to wake up on vacation.’”

Weidling didn’t know much about Sand Springs, but he loved the topography.

“I’m more of a nature person than city,” he said. “I was wanting some land and some nature.”

He found it in a 1940s farm homestead on 2.08 acres in Prattville, where he now has a studio of his own. He affectionately calls the place “Painted Acres.”

And while Weidling might eventually move on from the metal medium, his roots in the land seem more firmly planted than ever.

“I wasn’t born here. I didn’t grow up here,” he said. “But I became who I am here.”