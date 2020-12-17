Giving spirit: Church That Matters holds shopping spree for local families

One Sand Springs church was able to utilize the resources of two retail giants to help bless families around the community during the holiday season.

On Monday, Church That Matters gave away a plethora of family-oriented goods to 140 families in the Sand Springs area. Items included a variety of home furniture and appliances along with tools, toys and other items.

CTM was able to secure a truckload of goods it purchased from Costco and Amazon at a drastically reduced price after those items had previously been returned to the stores. Lead Pastor Rusty Gunn said approximately 85% of the items in the load were likely “not even touched.”

Armed with a truckload of good and items priced at a retail value of $80,000, Gunn and his CTM staff then teamed up with the Sand Springs Public Schools Full STEAM Ahead Program to form a list of families in need throughout the local area and then sent them on complimentary shopping spree at the church.

“We wanted to continue to bless people during this time for Christmas,” Gunn said. “We wanted to give in extravagant ways.”

CTM Missions Pastor Michael Wilson said making an impact in the community was a high priority in the endeavor.

“It means a lot that we’re getting to partner with the schools that we’re getting to provide these things for families in tough times,” Wilson said.

