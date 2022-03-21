Gilcrease Expressway extension construction detour starts today

Motorists in the Berryhill, southwest Tulsa and Sand Springs area are being cautioned about an additional road closure related to Gilcrease Expressway extension construction.

Tulsa County officials said last week that 57th West Avenue would be closed immediately north of 41st Street for 45 days beginning Monday, March 21.

During this time, the roadway reportedly will be reconstructed and realigned.

Traffic will be detoured to 65th and 49th west avenues and to 21st Street.

The Gilcrease Expressway extension project is expected to be completed in the summer.

The 5-mile toll road project will connect the L.L. Tisdale Parkway in north Tulsa to Interstate 44 in west Tulsa, completing a western loop around the Tulsa metro area.

It will include an adjacent multiuse trail and 22 bridges, including two spans over the Arkansas River.

The total cost of the project is $330 million, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has said.

