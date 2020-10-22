Getting to Know: Steve Holland, Steve's Scrollwork

1. What do you do for Steve’s Scrollwork?
I am the owner so I pretty much do all the creation from starting with a slab of wood all the way to the finished item. My wife designs a lot of the patterns.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy working with the wood and find it relaxing. I like developing new ideas and designs and bringing them to life in the wood. I also like going to shows and meeting new people and talking with old friends .
3. What do you do for fun outside of woodworking?
Visiting family and friends and enjoying retirement.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Skydiving.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
We don’t watch a lot of TV. We don’t have cable television and get most of our shows from the library, Prime Video or Netflix.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
A river cruise in Europe.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife helps with the scrollwork and bakes a lot of cookies. My daughter runs ultra races between 50 and 100 miles per race. I also have three wonderful grandchildren. My brother, Keith, and I were in karate together and we started scrolling around 1990 to make trophies for a karate tournament we were hosting. I also go to breakfast at least once a week with my best friend since eighth grade, Jim Stotts.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
A lot!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
I’m an easy-going kind of guy and can’t think of any big ones.
10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?
Sand Springs is nice and quiet and has everything I need.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Don’t ever give up.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Anything Mexican, especially nachos.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
Many years ago, I had black belts in three different styles of karate.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Some kind of a hobby, my phone and being around people.
15. How did you best handle self-isolating amid COVID-19?
My lifestyle didn’t change much. I spend most of my days in my shop, so I was already isolating. I was very disappointed all of my art shows and pow wows were canceled through the summer.
