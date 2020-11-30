Getting to Know: Shawn Hein, Staff Writer, Sand Springs Leader

If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?

I’d probably say Jerry Seinfeld. If for no other reason, I’d like to test out his vast collection of automobiles. I’m guessing it might take a day to drive each of them.

If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?

My favorite vacation spot would be in the mountains of Colorado.

What do you like best about the Sand Springs area?

The people. Covering events around Sand Springs, I’m very fortunate in that I have the opportunity to get to know so many people who are passionate about the success of the community.

What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Sand Springs area?

I'd like to see a large water park built in the Sand Springs area, something that would attract people from around the Tulsa and Green Country area.

If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?

I would buy a spacious house in the mountains overlooking a lake.