Getting to Know: Shawn Hein, Staff Writer, Sand Springs Leader

What do you do at the Sand Springs Leader?
I handle all of the editorial responsibilities for the publication.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
Spending time with my wife and our daughter.
What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
Having worked at the Leader for just a couple of months, I'd say so far it's been being welcomed back by the community.
What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
It will probably never happen but I would say the opportunity to go hang gliding would be a thrill.
What is one of your favorite movie quotes?
“Just when I think you couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this… and TOTALLY REDEEM YOURSELF!” – Harold Avery “Harry” Dunne, played by Jeff Daniels in the original “Dumb and Dumber”
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
Not sure who would play me but if you look at my response the previous question, I'm pretty sure you can figure out the genre.
If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
I’d probably say Jerry Seinfeld. If for no other reason, I’d like to test out his vast collection of automobiles. I’m guessing it might take a day to drive each of them.
If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?
My favorite vacation spot would be in the mountains of Colorado.
What do you like best about the Sand Springs area?
The people. Covering events around Sand Springs, I’m very fortunate in that I have the opportunity to get to know so many people who are passionate about the success of the community.
What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Sand Springs area?
I'd like to see a large water park built in the Sand Springs area, something that would attract people from around the Tulsa and Green Country area.
If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
I would buy a spacious house in the mountains overlooking a lake.
Tell us about your family.
My wife Tammy and I have been married for 11 years. She is a stay-at-home mom to our 3-year old daughter, Braelyn.
What are three words to describe yourself?
Believer, loyal, dedicated
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Begin with the end in mind.
