Getting to Know: Kyle Smith, Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce

1. What role do you hold for the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce?
I serve as President.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy the networking most. As Chamber President, I want to assist all of our members and contribute to increasing economic health of their business.
3. What do you do for fun outside of working at the chamber?
I actually don’t do much ... I’m trying to change that. I want to get outdoors more but I’m perfectly happy at home as well.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I actually don’t have a bucket list. I’m just pass through...
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I will always watch “The Office.” Always.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Undisclosed.... WINK...
7. Tell us about your family.
I’m one of three children and I’m the only boy. No matter what my sisters say, I’m not spoiled.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
I cringe to think about honestly. Much too much to count I’m sure.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Well ... drivers that drive the speed limit, in the what some call the passing lane.
10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?
It’s people. It’s a very welcoming community. Did you see the (Chamber) golf tournament?
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Tell the crazy truth over a clever lie ... Let that sink in.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
All... just kidding I’m a sucker for soul food.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I have a talent ... that I don’t exercise as much as I should but I play piano. Specifically, gospel although I could cross a few genres. I adore gospel music.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My phone is on top of the list, although I wish it were not so. My dog, Ceaser... although there are days.... and third...the ability to be me. #yeahisaidit
15. How did you best handle self-isolating amid COVID-19?
I don’t know that anyone handled that period well and some would say we are still in it. For the most part I tried to surround myself with things that bring comfort or joy but what a period to live through....
