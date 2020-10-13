Getting to Know: Kyle Smith, Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

I cringe to think about honestly. Much too much to count I’m sure.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Well ... drivers that drive the speed limit, in the what some call the passing lane.

10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?

It’s people. It’s a very welcoming community. Did you see the (Chamber) golf tournament?

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?

Tell the crazy truth over a clever lie ... Let that sink in.

12. What’s your favorite meal?

All... just kidding I’m a sucker for soul food.

13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?

I have a talent ... that I don’t exercise as much as I should but I play piano. Specifically, gospel although I could cross a few genres. I adore gospel music.

14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?